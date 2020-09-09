There is a chance that, five years from now, Alec Bohm’s name exists as the latest in the periodic reminders from the Phillies' farm system that all that glitters is not gold. The legacies of Domonic Brown and Jake Thompson and Maikel Franco are enough to warrant extreme caution when it comes to projecting careers out of moments. But it might not be a coincidence that the Phillies current charge up the National League standings began at roughly the same moment the rookie third baseman arrived. His game-winning at-bat against Matt Barnes was a case study in the preternatural approach that he brings to the plate, his go-ahead single coming on a two-strike breaking pitch that he easily served through the left side of the infield to push two runs across the plate. He finished the game with four RBI, all of them with two out, giving him 15 in his first 23 games. The Phillies entered Tuesday’s nightcap with a 16-7 record in Bohm’s starts. This after going 5-8 before his promotion.