Ranking the Phillies’ best giveaways this season, from bobbleheads to bullpen carts

Phillies’ Opening Day is just a few short months away. The team will kick off their 2024 season at Citizens Bank Park on March 28 with a National League Division Series rematch against the Braves — and all fans in attendance will get an Opening Day scarf.

But the scarf is just the first on a list of fun Phillies promotional items.

The team released the first list of promo items and theme nights for 2024 on Tuesday ahead of single-game tickets going on sale on Thursday. From more traditional items like hats and bobbleheads to unique items like a replica retro bullpen cart, the Phillies have something for everyone — especially for kids under 14. Sorry to all the adults out there.

Here’s our ranking of the best items so far:

5. Sustainable Phillies cap: July 12

There are no details on how exactly the hat is sustainable, so we couldn’t rank it higher. But game promo items are often inherently disposable or low quality because they’re free. Promoting sustainability is awesome and hopefully, that can eventually be part of all the giveaways teams do.

4. Bryson Stott bobblehead: May 17

Stott and Trea Turner are both getting bobbleheads in 2024, with Stott’s coming first in May. They’re a classic for a reason — you can’t go wrong with a bobblehead.

3. Kyle Schwarber beach towel: July 28

If you’re a kid under 14, you can take home a “Schwarbomb” beach towel. The comic book-style art with the cartoon Phanatic is fun and perfect for the peak of summer.

2. Phanatic mittens: April 21

I mean, come on. Who doesn’t want a pair of green mittens with the Phanatic on them? Unfortunately, only kids under 14 can get them, so it’s time to take your little ones to the ballpark.

1. Phillies bullpen cart: July 11

The coolest giveaway so far is a retro Phillies bullpen cart, with a baseball cap roof and a baseball cab that you can roll around. Phillies, the people are begging you to reconsider limiting all of these fun items to kids under 14. Adults want to have fun too.