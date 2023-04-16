Phillies deal with rain and finally get redemption in 14-3 win over Reds

CINCINNATI — For 44 minutes Sunday, before the finale of another series that didn’t go as planned, the Phillies idled in a rain delay. How fitting. Because extra time to stew over the previous day’s 13-run humiliation never hurt anyone.

Then, they demonstrated what catharsis looks like.

Once the rain stopped and the tarp came off the field, it took the Phillies all of 12 minutes to bat around. In all, they sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning and ambushed Reds starter Luis Cessa for nine runs — on a total of only 37 pitches.

It began with Bryson Stott’s leadoff homer and continued through Jake Cave’s three-run double. By the third inning, every Phillies starter had at least one hit; by the seventh, they all had at least one RBI.

And the end result — a 14-3 giggler before an announced crowd of 13,115 at Great American Ball Park — was precisely what the defending National League champs needed to propel them to a series split in the first leg of a road trip that continues Monday night in Chicago against the White Sox.

Stott has been the Phillies’ best player through 16 games. By far. Leave it to the second-year second baseman, then, to jump on Cessa’s second pitch of the game and sent it into the front row in right field. It extended Stott’s hitting streak to 16 games, tying Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones for the longest run to open a season in modern franchise history.

The next four batters reached base, with Brandon Marsh dunking a broken-bat single into right field to open a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Alec Bohm scorched a line drive to third base that drove in another run.

Once Cave lined a double the other way to the base of the wall in left field, the rout was on. Nick Castellanos and Marsh scored easily, while Bohm raced home all the way from first base.

The Phillies finished with a season-high 23 hits, four less than their combined total from the first three games of the series. Marsh finished with four hits. Stott, Turner, Realmuto, and Bohm had three hits apiece. The Phillies were 11-for-27 with runners in scoring position — and somehow, they still left 15 men on base.

Aaron Nola was the beneficiary of all the run support.

Nola wasn’t particularly sharp. He walked three batters and allowed five hits in six innings. But he also had a nine-run lead before throwing a single pitch.

Marsh takes center stage

It’s rare for an outfielder to actually rob a hit on a sacrifice fly, but Marsh did just that in the fourth inning.

With runners on second and third, Kevin Newman scorched a liner to center field that was ticketed to go over Marsh’s head after he broke in on the ball. But Marsh changed direction, retreated, and raised his arm to make the catch.

Even with the initial misstep, Marsh made a nice play. Newman’s drive carried a .580 expected batting average, according to Statcast.

