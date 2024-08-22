Refreshed reliever Orion Kerkering gets back in the groove for the Phillies

ATLANTA — Orion Kerkering alluded to it, though he didn’t come out and say it. Three-quarters of the way through his first full major-league season, he needed a breather.

Consider him refreshed.

After getting four days off, Kerkering tossed a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday night in Atlanta. Then, with the Phillies leading by a run in the eighth inning Wednesday, the rookie right-hander plowed through the middle of the Braves’ order to help secure a 3-2 victory.

“That was really his best outing in I don’t know how many [games],” manager Rob Thomson said Thursday before the series finale. “He was really crisp. He was attacking hitters. His slider was good. He was commanding fastballs. It was really good to see.”

Kerkering is a central figure in the Phillies’ bullpen hierarchy. They have tried to sneak in extra rest whenever possible. Until this week, he pitched on back-to-back days only once (Aug. 7-8) since the All-Star break.

But Kerkering also allowed a run in six of his last 12 outings through last Thursday. So the Phillies backed off, hoping it would help him catch a second wind.

“The last month has not been what it’s been like [in the past],” Kerkering said. “Just kind of that lull of the season. Just getting used to that and being up here more consistently. First year, rookie kind of stuff. Just learning that and trying not to overthink it.”

Thomson deployed the bullpen Wednesday night more like he might in the playoffs. He used Jeff Hoffman to bail starter Aaron Nola out of a one-out jam in the sixth inning. Matt Strahm pitched a scoreless seventh, and with struggling José Alvarado unavailable after a walk-filled outing the previous night, Kerkering figured the eighth inning would be his.

Kerkering dialed his fastball to 97 mph, leaned on his signature sweeper, and pounded the strike zone to set down Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, and Jarred Kelenic on 11 pitches.

“I think it was a good confidence boost for us, the team as a whole, and me a little bit, too, just to build back into it,” Kerkering said. “Important situation, no matter what it is, whether it’s the Braves or someone else. Just building confidence.”

Now, about Alvarado …

Thomson doesn’t think Alvarado’s confidence took a hit Tuesday night, when he became the first Phillies pitcher since Dustin McGowan in 2015 to walk four batters without completing an inning.

But Thomson also indicated that he may try to use Alvarado in lower-leverage situations to help lock in his wayward command.

Sixth sense

Thomson said it’s “95%” certain that Ranger Suárez will return from the injured list and start Saturday night in Kansas City.

After that, stay tuned.

Zack Wheeler would be lined up to start Sunday, but the Phillies believe there’s value in giving each starter an extra day of rest amid a stretch of 22 games in 23 days. They could call up a pitcher from triple A for a spot start (lefty Kolby Allard, scheduled to start Saturday, is one option), or use a bullpen game.

Thomson has discussed possibly using a sixth starter for a few turns through the rotation. This would be the time to do it. The Phillies aren’t off again until Sept. 2, then don’t have another day off until Sept. 12.

“Their innings have gone up,” Thomson said. “We want to make sure that we keep them safe.”

A streak, then rest

After his on-base streak was snapped at 36 games Wednesday, Alec Bohm was rewarded with a rest Thursday night.

Bohm started every game since the All-Star break. But while Thomson was looking to give him a rest, he also didn’t want to disrupt the streak, which was the longest by a Phillies player since Odúbel Herrera reached base in 45 consecutive games in 2017-18.

The streak began July 7 in Atlanta. Bohm went 42-for-140 (.300) with 13 walks and a .364 on-base percentage during the 36 games.

“He’s pretty tired,” Thomson said. “He was on base 56 times in 36 games. That’s a heavy lift.”

Extra bases

Left fielder Austin Hays will be reinstated from the injured list Friday, as expected. Hays missed 13 games with a strained left hamstring. … Triple-A infielder Rodolfo Castro was placed on the 60-day injured list with a torn ligament in his right thumb. The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster. … Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in Kansas City against Royals righty Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33).