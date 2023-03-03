Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins (knee) returns to the lineup as the DH with two hits

CLEARWATER, Fla. — All along, Rhys Hoskins suspected that his surgically-repaired right knee would respond favorably to game conditions.

Now, he knows for sure.

Hoskins returned to the Phillies’ lineup for his first spring training game Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Tigers and went 2-for-2 with a walk as the designated hitter. He’s scheduled to play first base for the first time Sunday against the Blue Jays in nearby Dunedin.

» READ MORE: Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter has a ‘tender’ right elbow, undergoes tests

Advertisement

“It was good to be back out there,” Hoskins said. “You can only do so much without just playing in a game, right? You can only do so much on the back fields. There’s no substitute for live action. You got to get the first one out of the way. Now, we just go play.”

Hoskins had a minor offseason procedure to clean up cartilage in his right knee. He reported to camp last month without restrictions and participated in most of the early drills. But the Phillies held out Hoskins from the first week of games just to be sure.

In his first at-bat of the spring, Hoskins singled up the middle in the first inning against Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. He lined a single to left in the fourth against reliever Alex Lange and drew a walk in the sixth against Tyler Alexander.

But Hoskins was more pleased with achieving other checkpoints, such as rounding first base without discomfort.

“Making a move that I’m not necessarily trying to plan out and just realizing, ‘Hey, you’re OK.’ That type of thing,” Hoskins said. “[You’re] anxious, for sure, just to get out there, but knowing I’ll be fine.”

Abel is able

Touted pitching prospect Mick Abel tossed an 11-pitch, scoreless sixth inning in his first major league spring training game.

Abel’s fastball sizzled at 98 mph. More impressive, though, was his ability to regain his command after issuing a one-out walk on four pitches. He gave up a single to Jonathan Davis before getting Jermaine Palacios to ground into a double play.

» READ MORE: Don’t forget about Mick Abel, the other half of the Phillies’ best pitching prospect duo in 20 years

“I’m learning some different cues and gaining an understanding of who I am as a pitcher, especially in that sense,” Abel said of locking back in after the walk. “When those balls kind of run arm-side and high, that’s when it’s time to dial it in.”

Abel thought manager Rob Thomson might send him back out for another inning. But the Phillies wanted Abel to end his first appearance on a high note.

“I was thrilled about it. He’s thrilled about it,” pitching coach Caleb Cotham said. “It’s one of those where, he’s built up to go more than that. But it was a really good first taste. He had to make an adjustment after a four-pitch walk, didn’t seem fazed. It was him. It’s who he’s been all spring. Just felt, get him out on a good note. But yeah, it was pretty good.”

Walk(er) this way

Making his first Grapefruit League start, Taijuan Walker threw 34 pitches and recorded one out in the third inning. He was charged with two runs on three hits (all singles).

“They asked me after the second [inning], and I told them I feel really good for that third ‘up,’” Walker said. “I felt like I could’ve kept going, too. It was good. Good work today.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies believe Taijuan Walker can be even better, and it starts with some simple math

The Phillies signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract to solidify the middle of the rotation behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Walker will leave the Phillies next week to join Mexico for the World Baseball Classic. He said he expects to pitch in an exhibition game next week in Phoenix before Mexico begins pool play March 11 against Colombia.

Extra bases

Edmundo Sosa and J.T. Realmuto homered. ... Sosa, a utility infielder, is scheduled to start in center field Saturday. ... Former Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling, traded to the Tigers in January, went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Utility infielder Nick Maton, also in the deal with Detroit, tried to steal second base and got thrown out by Realmuto, much to the delight of his former teammates. Lefty reliever Gregory Soto, acquired by the Phillies for Vierling and Maton, remains delayed by visa complications in the Dominican Republic. ... Nola, who likely will start his sixth consecutive opening day, will make his second Grapefruit League start at 1:05 p.m. Saturday against the Pirates in Clearwater on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 94-WIP.

» READ MORE: New Tigers Nick Maton and Matt Vierling are no longer Phillies, but their friendships endure