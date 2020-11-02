"In addition to that, our guys aren’t really looking to buy a baseball team to make money every year. Ownership makes money when they sell the franchise, not when they operate. At the same time, the losses we accrued in 2020 and what is reasonable to assume for 2021, it’s not pretty. It’s unlike a strike. You can plan for a strike. But something like this caught us in a bad spot. We had just expanded the operation. We had expanded the payroll. We had been active in signing free agents like Zack Wheeler and Bryce Harper. We didn’t anticipate a global pandemic.”