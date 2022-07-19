LOS ANGELES — Kyle Schwarber took off his cap and bowed. If you’re going to lose in the first round of the Home Run Derby, well, you might as well lose to a future Hall of Famer.

Schwarber went to a one-minute swing-off with Albert Pujols in Monday night’s homer-fest at Dodger Stadium. But he came up one homer short in a 20-19 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals retiring 42-year-old slugger.

“It’s kind of a childhood dream to face Albert,” Schwarber said before the Derby, which was won by Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. “I grew up a Cincinnati Reds fan, so I got to watch him absolutely destroy the Reds. That was always fun. It’s just going to be a moment you don’t forget.”

Pujols has 685 career homers, fifth on the all-time list, but only six this season. Batting first in his matchup with Schwarber, he went deep 10 times during the three-minute regulation period, a lower total than any of the previous six competitors, and was swarmed by All-Stars from both leagues for a photo opportunity.

“It just came organically,” Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acunã Jr. said through a translator. “It was incredible to share in the same stage as him.”

But it turned out to be the Derby version of “Dewey defeats Truman.”

Pujols earned 30 seconds of bonus time and tacked on three more dingers for a total of 13.

Still, it seemed to be a low bar for Schwarber, who leads the National League with 29 homers at the break. Wearing custom-designed spikes that featured the Philly Phanatic and Philadelphia skyline, Schwarber started slow. He had seven homers when he took his timeout with 70 seconds left in regulation.

Schwarber, batting with his signature “Cult of Personality” walk-up music blaring over the Dodger Stadium sound system, finished with 13 homers to set up the swing-off.

Pujols hit seven homers to boost his total to 20. Schwarber had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but his long drive felt short on the left-field warning track.

Even Pujols looked surprised at the outcome.

It marked Schwarber’s second Derby experience. When he recently thought back on finishing second to now-teammate Bryce Harper in the 2018 Derby in Washington, he called it a “bucket list thing.”

“Crossed that one off,” he said.

But after being selected to the NL All-Star team on July 10 and getting asked by Major League Baseball if he would compete in the Derby again, he said he would consider it.

In the end, he couldn’t resist, especially because Harper is injured and unable to attend the All-Star Game. Schwarber is the Phillies’ lone representative in Los Angeles this week. His wife, Paige, and 4-month-old son, Kade, are taking in the festivities with him.

“You want to represent Philly,” said Schwarber, who called on his friend and longtime batting-practice pitcher Mike Sinicola to reprise his role from 2018. “Obviously I wish Bryce was here. But especially being my first year [with the Phillies], I thought it was important to do it.”

With his league-leading homer total, Schwarber drew the No. 1 seed and a first-round matchup with eighth-seeded Pujols, who has only six homers in 149 at-bats this season.

But Pujols can apparently still hit them in batting practice.

In addition to Pujols, the story of the Derby was Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez, who hit 32 homers to beat Texas’ Corey Seager in the first round and 31 in a second-round matchup to oust two-time defending champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Soto edged Rodriguez in a walk-off in the final round.

Schwarber may have a chance for redemption before the All-Star festivities are over. He’s among three NL players who were chosen to participate in a homer-hitting contest Tuesday night if the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings.

