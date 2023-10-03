Red October kicks off with a 4-1 victory over the Marlins in Game 1 of the wild-card series

José Alvarado uncorked a dirt-diving cutter, spun on his right foot, clapped his mitt, pumped his arms, and shouted. He had inherited a Phillies lead from Zack Wheeler in a playoff game, and this time, he held it.

So, go ahead and celebrate. Scream it from the rooftops.

Because maybe this was how it had to happen. For the Phillies to finally let go of last year’s postseason, magical as it was, and start authoring a new story Tuesday night, maybe they needed Alvarado to exorcise the ghost of Game 6 of the World Series.

And what better way, 332 days after that night in Houston, than this? Alvarado struck out Marlins pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel — late of last year’s Astros, no less — and stranded the tying run in scoring position in the seventh inning to safeguard Wheeler’s gem in an eventual 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card miniseries.

Bring on the Braves? Almost. The Phillies have two opportunities to finish off the scrappy, but undermanned Marlins, beginning Wednesday night when they send clinchmeister Aaron Nola to the mound at Citizens Bank Park.

Want to bet the joint will be jumping again?

Other than Alvarado’s flipping of the World Series script, it felt like a continuation of last autumn, as though the 11 months between the last postseason game in South Philly and this one never even existed.

There were the rally towels that turned the ballpark red, the sold-out crowd that cheered itself hoarse, and a rousing ceremonial first pitch (injured Rhys Hoskins did the honors this time). And then, there were the Phillies, who came up with timely hits, took an early lead, and rode the Wheeler express and a sturdy bullpen.

“Last year was great,” Bryce Harper said before the game. “Just being able to rewrite the story, right? Not dwelling on last year. That was the big thing in spring training, understand it’s a new team, new story, new vibe.”

Indeed, some of the Phillies’ biggest moments in the 2023 postseason opener came from newcomers this year. Johan Rojas, the cool rookie center fielder, won a nine-pitch duel with Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo to open the third inning with a single and score the game’s first run. Cristian Pache, in the lineup for his outfield defense, singled home a run in the fourth inning.

Rojas and Pache couldn’t have made a better first impression.

“You’re either going to be ready for the moment or not,” Harper said. “Just go out there and play their game. That’s it. Nothing else. Nothing less. Nothing more. I think you’ll learn pretty quick what it’s going to be like.”

The Phillies worked over Luzardo, with their right-handed hitters doing the most damage against the Marlins lefty. Trea Turner notched a double in the first inning; Alec Bohm drove in Rojas with a double; J.T. Realmuto singled and scored in the fourth inning on Nick Castellanos’ double.

Wheeler, meanwhile, dominated. His fastball crackled at 98 mph in the first inning. He threw wipeout sliders and sweepers. He allowed two singles and faced one batter over the minimum through six innings.

It was a start 11 months in the making for Wheeler, who started Game 6 of the World Series and got pulled with two out in the sixth inning. You know the rest. Alvarado gave up a go-ahead homer to Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez and the magical run was over.

The Phillies played stellar defense behind Wheeler, too. Pache snared a line drive to left field by Luis Arraez to open the game. Second baseman Bryson Stott dove to his right to snare a heat-seeking hit up the middle from Josh Bell.

And when the Marlins finally got to Wheeler in the seventh inning, with Bell’s double and an RBI infield single by Bryan De La Cruz, Alvarado slammed the door.

The Phillies tacked on a run in the eighth inning when Harper singled and scored from first base on Castellanos’ double, flipping his helmet off his head between second and third, a sure sign that he had no intention of stopping.

Just like the Phillies, who picked up where they left off last October, right down to “Dancing On My Own,” their 2022 anthem, blaring through the ballpark after the final out landed in Harper’s glove.

And with Alvarado’s strikeout, maybe they even tossed out their one lingering 2022 demon.