Second base is often cited as Kingery’s “natural” position because it was his chief spot in the minors. But he played center field for two years at the University of Arizona and has been all over the field in two big-league seasons. He has proven to be a reliably solid defender everywhere, too, through 113 starts at shortstop, 57 in center field, 45 at third base, six at second, four in left field, and one in right.