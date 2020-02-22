The Phillies will play their first spring training game Saturday, but fans back home in Philadelphia won’t be able to watch it.
NBC Sports Philadelphia will air just 10 of the Phillies’ 32 Grapefruit League games this season, down from 16 last season and 17 in 2018. The first game that will appear on TV is Sunday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, though fans can listen to Saturday’s game on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP.
Returning to call Phillies spring training games for the fourth-straight year on NBC Sports Philadelphia are Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Ben Davis, and Gregg Murphy. Most games will broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and will stream live on both the NBC Sports and the MyTeams apps, though both require a cable subscription.
WIP will broadcast 13 spring training games, which will be called by play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke and a mix of Larry Anderson and Kevin Frandsen as analysts. Once the regular season starts, Anderson will once again only call games at Citizens Bank Park, while Frandsen will call all road games.
If you live outside of the Philadelphia market, MLB.TV is scheduled to air 14 Phillies spring training games, though more could be added to its slate. There is a subscription fee, which you can pay monthly or in one annual lump sum.
The Phillies will once again play their 17 home games at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, which was renamed from “Bright House Field” in 2017 after Charter Communications acquired Bright House and Time Warner Cable.
- Saturday, Feb. 22: Phillies at Tigers, 1:05 p.m. (WIP)
- Sunday, Feb. 23: Pirates at Phillies, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, WIP, MLB.TV)
- Monday, Feb. 24: Orioles at Phillies, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, MLB.TV)
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, MLB.TV)
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Phillies at Pirates, 1:05 p.m. (MLB.TV)
- Wednesday, Feb 26: Phillies at Twins, 1:05 p.m. (MLB.TV)
- Thursday, Feb. 27: Phillies at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 28: Braves at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 29: Phillies at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. (WIP)
- Sunday, March 1: Orioles at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (WIP)
- Monday, March 2: Phillies at Braves, 6:05 p.m. (WIP)
- Tuesday, March 3: Off day
- Wednesday, March 4: Pirates at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
- Wednesday March 4: Phillies at Yankees, 6:35 p.m. (WIP)
- Thursday, March 5: Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
- Friday, March 6: Phillies at Tigers, 1:05 p.m.
- Saturday, March 7: Red Sox at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, WIP, MLB.TV)
- Sunday, March 8: Phillies at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. (WIP)
- Monday, March 9: Yankees at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, MLB.TV)
- Tuesday, March 10: Twins at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, MLB.TV)
- Wednesday, March 11: Off day
- Thursday, March 12: Phillies at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
- Friday, March 13: Tigers at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14: Phillies at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. (WIP)
- Sunday, March 15: Pirates at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (WIP)
- Monday, March 16: Phillies at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 17: Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, MLB.TV)
- Tuesday, March 17: Phillies at Pirates, 1:05 p.m. (MLB.TV)
- Wednesday, March 18: Rays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, MLB.TV)
- Thursday, March 19: Yankees at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+, ESPN+, MLB.TV)
- Friday, March 20: Phillies at Blue Jays, 6:07 p.m. (WIP)
- Saturday, March 21: Rays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, WIP, MLB.TV)
- Sunday, March 22: Phillies at Orioles, 1:05 p.m. (WIP)
- Monday, March 23: Rays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.