SchwarBurger and a gobbler bowl are on the menu for Phillies’ playoff games at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, with 47 regular-season home runs this year, has the power to strike fear in opposing pitchers. A burger created by Aramark in his honor, to be served at Citizens Bank Park during the wild-card series, is also not for the faint-hearted.

It is a lot of food. The SchwarBurger rises along a giant toothpick off its bottom brioche bun. It has 12 ounces of meat — 8 ounces of ground prime rib from Pat LaFrieda’s butcher shop and 4 ounces of house-smoked brisket. Then the kitchen adds melted Cooper sharp American cheese, cherry-pepper relish, strips of bacon, and two onion rings. The top bun is crowned by a third onion ring.

“Oh, it’s intimidating, but it’s really approachable,” said Iovonnie “Vonnie” Negron, Aramark’s executive chef at Citizens Bank Park. Once the onion rings are removed, “you smash that burger down, and it’s just a good burger.”

Schwarber is no stranger to food-and-beverage tie-ins.

The SchwarBurger, available in the Coca-Cola Corner in Left Field Plaza, will also benefit Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, which provides opportunities for first-responder families.

It will sell for $23.12, reflecting the year and Schwarber’s uniform number.

Other menu items added for the wild-card series reflect fall — “even though it’s going to be 80 degrees,” Negron said.

The following will be available in the Fall Classics stand behind Section 139:

Sweet Potato Gobbler Bowl. Carved turkey and cranberry sauce atop stuffing and sweet potato mash and topped with turkey gravy and crispy fried onions. Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup combo: Blended cheeses and bacon onion jam on griddled Texas toast, and served with tomato soup. Mega Campfire S’mores Cookie: An 8-inch chocolate chip cookie loaded with s’more components. Caramel apples with toppings including nuts, jimmies, and white chocolate.

Meanwhile, the Federal Donuts stand behind Section 140 will have the Daycare Donut, a spiced cake doughnut with a Phillies red strawberry jam glaze and peanut butter drizzle.

Aramark also will add what it calls a surprise food item, available only for the wild-card series. Fans will have to find the “Postseason Secret” logo at the ballpark to find out what it is and where it is being served