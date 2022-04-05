CLEARWATER, Fla. — As it turned out, the competition for the Phillies’ third base spot wasn’t really a competition at all. Everybody won.

Both Bryson Stott, 24, this year’s spring-training sensation, and Alec Bohm, 25, will begin the season with the major-league club, a Phillies source confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, manager Joe Girardi indicated that such would be the case. The concern all along was that both young players need consistent playing time to continue to develop. Girardi said Tuesday morning that he would be able to play them both enough to keep them progressing.

“When you bring up a young player, you want them to get consistent at-bats,” Girardi said. “I think there’s going to be plenty of at-bats.”

Stott, a shortstop by trade, can play third and second base. He played second base Tuesday. Bohm can play first base. He played third Tuesday.

Stott entered Tuesday’s game hitting .429 while working most mornings converting to third base. He has not debuted in the majors but hit .298 with 22 home runs in two minor-league seasons since the Phillies drafted him 14th overall in 2019 (COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 minor-league season).

Bohm, who was demoted to the minors in 2021 after a breakout 2020, entered the game at .226.

The Phillies will need to move a player off the 40-man roster to keep Stott. The mechanics of that accommodation remain in limbo, and could depend on the status and health of relievers.