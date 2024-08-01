It’s time for a West Coast reset after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees swept Bryce Harper and the Phillies

When Bryce Harper grounded into a game-ending double play Wednesday, he ended the Phillies’ miserable series against the Yankees, put a seal of incompetence on their lousy month of July, and extended his personal slump to 1-for-30.

After the Phillies suffered their first sweep of the season and their first home sweep in more than two years, Harper sighed, “I’m excited to turn the page to August.”

It could hardly go worse.

The Phillies’ clubhouse gave off a lot of vibes Wednesday, none of them good: anger, frustration, regret, and even bewilderment. But even after finishing July at 10-14, there was no sense of defeat. The schedule might have something to do with that.

The Phillies were preparing to fly to the West Coast on Wednesday evening, and they will attempt to regroup there. They have a day off on Thursday, then play 10 games in 10 days in Seattle, Los Angeles (Dodgers), and Arizona — all winning teams playing winning baseball.

Unlike the Phillies. They’ve lost five straight series and six of their last seven.

Go west, young men.

“It’s going to be that kind of day to just process it all,” Kyle Schwarber said of Thursday’s respite. “We’re not that far off from where we want to be.”

Really? It doesn’t feel like it.

The Yankees won the first game, 14-4, and the second in extra innings, 7-6, but that was after the Phillies blew a three-run lead for the fourth time since the All-Star break. They lost Wednesday, 6-5, in a game they never led.

All-Star pitchers Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Matt Strahm, and Jeff Hoffman surrendered 12 runs in their 13⅔ combined innings, counting Sánchez’s six-run struggle Wednesday.

Harper, Schwarber, and Trea Turner, the Phillies’ $709 million 1-2-3 hitters, went 2-for-31. Harp was 0-for-14, and his 1-for-30 coincides with six losses in seven games.

“We ran into some really good teams,” Harper said. “Obviously, we could have won some games we didn’t win. We’re a really good team.”

Not as good as the Yankees, who already had the best offense in baseball.

Certainly not after they added Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yanks last week sent three prospects to Miami for Chisholm, a 26-year-old, play-anywhere stud whose exuberance and injury history offset his talent so much that the Phillies’ interest in him waned three weeks before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Chisholm went 6-for-14 with four homers, eight RBIs, and played brilliant defense at third base — where he’d never played before. The Yankees are 4-0 since he arrived.

The Phillies’ big trade addition in the field, Austin Hays, went 4-for-13 with one homer and four RBIs in the series, and flied out twice to the warning track Wednesday.

However, new closer Carlos Estévez pitched clean innings Tuesday and Wednesday, and lefty specialist Tanner Banks had an uneventful Phillies debut Wednesday, so it’s not as if Dave Dombrowski’s deadline additions haven’t shown up.

That distinction belongs to the players who brought the Phillies to 29 games over .500 just three weeks ago. Now they’re 22 games over .500. Their lead over the Braves has fallen from 9½ games to 6½. And they face the toughest trip of their season with the entire roster leaking oil. A team that used to be utterly clutch now can’t come up with the big hit.

With two runners on and nobody out in the fourth inning, Harper struck out on a 93-mph cookie. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh reached base as pinch hitters in the seventh inning, and that’s right where Schwarber and Hays left them. The Phillies scored another run in the eighth, which cut it to 6-5, then loaded the bases with two outs. Marsh whiffed. Schwarber led off the ninth with a single, and, one out later and right on cue, Harper grounded into a double play to end the game.

It was the most appropriate way to end the month.