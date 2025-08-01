Cole Hamels back in NBC Sports Philadelphia booth for Phillies alumni weekend

Lots of former Phillies stars will be back in Philadelphia for alumni weekend, but one will also be in the booth.

2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels will call Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers on NBC Sports Philadelphia. He’ll be joined by veteran play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and fellow analyst John Kruk.

Hamels has called a handful of games this season for NBC Sports Philadelphia, essentially filling in for Mike Schmidt when the Hall of Famer has other obligations.

“They wanted to slowly but surely try me out,” Hamels previously told The Inquirer.

His most recent game was last month, when he called Zack Wheeler’s one-hit masterpiece against the Cincinnati Reds. That game highlighted a strength Hamels has shown during the handful of games he’s called this season: an ability to explain what pitchers are thinking without overanalyzing every pitch (or filling the broadcast with needless chatter).

Hopefully history will repeat itself with Wheeler (9-4, 2.56 ERA) set to take the mound for the Phillies Saturday against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.09 ERA). Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies Friday night, while Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.55 ERA) is slated to take the mound Sunday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has also used Hamels to expand its Phillies studio offerings. Last week, Hamels joined McCarthy and longtime reporter Jim Salisbury to relive the 2015 no-hitter he threw in his final start with the Phillies before being traded to the Texas Rangers.

Broadcasting isn’t Hamels’ only gig with the Phillies. He’s also a special adviser with the Phillies, which often has him in the dugout with players and mentoring the team’s pitching staff.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast Friday and Saturday’s games, while Sunday’s game will air on ESPN. You can expect some former Phillies players to cycle in and out of the booth as the team celebrates alumni weekend. Among the more than 50 former Phillies players expected to attend are Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, and Bobby Abreu, to name a few.

Add to that list 2007 NL MVP Jimmy Rollins, who will be inducted to the Phillies Wall of Fame Friday night at 6 p.m. alongside Ed Wade, the team’s former vice president and general manager responsible for acquiring the talent that went on to win the 2008 World Series.

In addition to all the former stars, fans will hopefully get a chance to see new closer Jhoan Duran, who the team acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The only question is how loud Citizens Bank Park will get during Duran’s electric walk-on music routine.

Here’s this weekend’s schedule for alumni week.

Friday

Rollins will become the 49th player inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in a pregame ceremony at Citizens Bank Park set to begin at 6 p.m. McCarthy and longtime Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker will emcee the event, and Rollins will be introduced by Howard, his World Series teammate.

The Phillies will also induct Wade, who was responsible for drafting Howard and promoting Rollins to the major leagues. He’ll be introduced by Larry Bowa, whom Wade hired as manager in 2001 but ultimately replaced with Charlie Manuel.

Saturday

Nearly 50 years after he retired, Dick Allen was finally inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame last weekend, a move the Phillies will celebrate before Saturday night’s game. Allen’s Hall of Fame plaque will be on display until the sixth inning, and among those who will be on hand to celebrate will be Allen’s widow, Willa Allen, and their son, Richard Allen.

Rollins and Wade will also be back Saturday night to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Sunday

Phillies legends will take the field at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Whiz Kids, the scrappy team that brought the NL pennant to Philadelphia in 1950 (and the only Phillies team to make it to the World Series during a 65-year span from 1915 to 1980).

