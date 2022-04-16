Good luck finding the Phillies on television tonight.

Thanks to a busy sports schedule in Philadelphia on Saturday night, the Phillies-Marlins game scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Outside of a handful of small cable providers in the Lehigh Valley and central New Jersey, the game won’t air at all on television.

Why? The network just doesn’t have space.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will air Game 1 of the Sixers first round NBA playoff matchup against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m, while NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will air the Flyers game against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.

NBC10, which is airing a handful of Phillies games this season, is locked into broadcasting the debut of the USFL at 7 p.m., even though it’s a simulcast of the same broadcast on Fox 29.

Instead, NBC Sports Philadelphia will stream the Phillies-Marlins game on the NBC Sports app, which is available on Apple TV, Google TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and Samsung. The game will also stream on mobile devices on the MyTeam app, and on your computer on the NBC Sports Philadelphia website. You’ll need a cable subscription to watch any of the streaming options.

Subscribers who normally watch the games using a streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fubo TV can also authenticate NBC Sports Philadelphia’s streaming options.

The Phillies-Marlins game will be available on television for a handful of cable customers, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Service Electric customers in the Lehigh Valley can find the game on Channel 902.

Astound Broadband customers in the region can find the game on Channel 994.

Optimum customers in Central New Jersey can find the game on Channel 206.

Phillies fans should get used to jumping through digital hoops to watch games, since a handful of games will appear exclusively on streaming services this season.

Peacock will show two Phillies games as part of its new Sunday morning package – June 19 against the Washington Nationals and July 24 against the Chicago Cubs. Those games will be exclusive to Peacock, where a subscription to its pay tier will set viewers back $9.99 a month.

Fortunately, if you’re a Comcast Xfinity subscriber, you can get Peacock for free. Anyone else will have to pay.

Apple+ will also show a couple of Phillies games, according to sources at the MLB Network, which is producing the telecasts. So far, the streaming service has announced only the first half of its 12-week Friday Night Baseball doubleheader schedule. Apple’s game will be free, though you’ll have to create an account on their service.

