The World Series is now a best-of-three as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 5 in South Philly in what will be the last game of the season played at Citizens Bank Park.

It’ll be a busy night for Philly sports fans (though for others it’s been the week from hell). The Phillies game is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern on Fox. 12 minutes later, the undefeated Eagles will kickoff on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans on Amazon’s Prime Video and PHL17 in Philadelphia.

At bars across Philadelphia, expect to see more Phillies red than Eagles green tonight. “I think even the Eagles want to watch the Phillies,” Ken Correll, the cofounder of Memphis Taproom in Kensington, told the Inquirer.

Taking the mound for the Phillies is Noah Syndergaard, but don’t expect him to stay in the game for much longer than three innings. He’ll face veteran Justin Verlander, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Phillies back in Game 1.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros:

What channel is Phillies-Astros on?

Phillies-Astros Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern Thursday on Fox. The World Series is tied 1-1.

Calling the game is a crew that has become familiar to Phillies fans — Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will once again handle play-calling duties, joined by Tom McCarthy in the fifth and sixth innings. But tonight’s radio broadcast will air on 1210 WPHT and KYW Newsradio because the Eagles Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans is broadcasting on 94.1 WIP.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Astros?

Phillies-Astros will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since all the games will air on broadcast television.

Phillies news and updates

Phillies pregame options

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Phillies Pregame Live at 7 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox: MLB on Fox Pregame at 7 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt, who is scheduled to call Packers-Lions Sunday afternoon, will host Fox’s studio coverage throughout the World Series.

94.1 WIP: Phillies On-Deck, 7 p.m., hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full 2022 World Series schedule

* If necessary

— Rob Tornoe