The undefeated Eagles will take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football tonight at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, and unless you live in either Philadelphia or Houston, you’ll need Amazon’s Prime Video to stream it.

Starting this year, Amazon is the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football, signing a multi-billion dollar deal with the NFL that lasts through the 2032 season. They’ll also stream a new Black Friday game beginning in 2023. In other words, get used to using the tech giant to watch NFL games.

Calling the game will be a familiar voice to Eagles fans — Al Michaels, who spent 15 years as the voice of Sunday Night Football (and 20 years prior to that on Monday Night Football) before departing NBC during the offseason to join Amazon. Joining Michaels in the booth is Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football analyst.

Former ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung will handle sideline reporting duties, while former NFL referee Terry McAulay will serve as the broadcast’s rules analyst, a role he continues to have on NBC.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Eagles-Texans on Amazon’s Prime Video, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Eastern:

Is Eagles-Texans airing on TV in Philadelphia?

Yes. While Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, it does air locally in the local television markets of the teams playing. In Philadelphia, Eagles fans can tune into WPHL-TV (PHL17) to catch the game, while viewers in Houston can turn to KTXH (My20).

Verizon Fios customers will also be able to watch the game on PHL17, thanks to an agreement between Verizon and Nexstar earlier this week that ended a carriage dispute.

The Eagles-Texans game was originally scheduled to air on Fox29 in Philadelphia, but the station had to offer it up to make room for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros.

Where can I stream Eagles-Texans?

Eagles-Texans will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. An Amazon Prime membership will set you back $14.99 a month or $139 per year, but you can also subscribe to just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. There’s a 30-day free trial period, and you can cancel after Amazon’s last game on Dec. 29.

If you have a skinny bundle like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, you’re out of luck tonight if you live in Philadelphia — none of the major digital alternatives to cable carry PHL17 as part of their service (something Philadelphia Union fans are all too familiar with).

If you’re looking to watch the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, you can stream PHL17 using a digital antenna.

Will I be able to watch Eagles-Texans at a bar?

Thanks to a deal between Amazon and DirecTV, Thursday Night Football games air in more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and hotel lounges nationwide through the DirecTV for Business package.

Bars and restaurants can also stream games if they have internet-connected TVs and a Prime Video subscription.

If you’re thinking about watching tonight’s game at a particular bar, the best advice is to call and see if they’ll be airing it.

Can I pause and record the game on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video users can record Thursday Night Football, which also gives you the ability to start a game that’s in progress from the beginning. There will also be archived versions of every game throughout the season.

Similar to YouTube TV, Prime Video also has a “rapid recap” option that will show highlights that recap the action up until that point.

Eagles game will still air on WIP

94.1 WIP will still broadcast the Eagles’ game Thursday night, despite it going up against Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros.

Calling the game is Merrill Reese, the longtime radio voice of the Eagles, who was praised during CBS’s broadcast of Eagles-Steelers last week by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Joining Reese is his broadcast partner Mike Quick, the former Eagles receiver in his 25th season calling Eagles games. WIP host Howard Eskin will report from the sideline.

The Phillies game will air in a simulcast on both 1210 WPHY and KYW Newsradio, with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen on the call.

Live Eagles coverage on The Inquirer’s Gameday Central

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Cowboys game at 7 p.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Eagles pregame show guide

Prime Video: TNF Tonight at 7 p.m. (Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Richard Sherman)

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Eagles Pregame Live at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (Michael Barkann, Ron Jaworski, Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank)

NBC10: Eagles Game Day Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick)

Eagles news and notes