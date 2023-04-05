The season-opening slump for the Phillies continued Wednesday afternoon in New York, where a 4-2 Yankees win dropped the Phillies, the reigning National League champion, to just 1-5 to start the 2023 season.

The Phillies return to Philadelphia and have their home opener Thursday afternoon. And you can imagine their reception might not be all that welcoming.

Is it time to panic? Philadelphia sports fans tend to be reactive, and there are reasons to react right now. Injuries are piling up. The Phillies aren’t scoring. Their best starting pitchers have been at the bottom of the rotation. The bench looks shaky.

Betting markets, however, tend to be a lot less volatile than the mood of sports fans. And if those markets aren’t panicking yet, maybe you shouldn’t either.

Here’s a look at the latest Phillies futures after six games.

(Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 4 p.m. April 5. They are subject to change.)

World Series, NL pennant odds unchanged

We wrote a week ago, ahead of the season, on where the Phillies stacked up in futures odds and props for the 2023 season. Five losses in six games later, not much has changed.

The Phillies entered the opening week of the season at +1500 (15/1) to win the World Series. After Clay Holmes struck out the side and sent the Phillies packing Wednesday afternoon, that number remained the same. In fact, the only number attached to the seven teams listed above them on the odds board at FanDuel to change was the Mets, who are now +900 to win the World Series, up from +850.

The Phillies opened the season at +750 to win the NL and return to the World Series. They remain at +750 despite winning one of their first six games.

Division odds change ... slightly

While the Phillies fell to 1-5, the NL East favorite Atlanta Braves improved to 5-1 Wednesday.

Odds to win the NL East at FanDuel have changed after just one week of baseball. The Braves, who were +100 to win the division again when the season began, are now -135. The Mets, meanwhile, went from +155 to +195.

The Phillies? After opening at +400, they’re now +480.

All of this makes sense. The Phillies are four games back, with plenty of baseball to be played.

Trea Turner off to a hot start

The Phillies have a real MVP candidate in their new shortstop.

Turner has been pretty solid at the plate despite his team’s inability to score runs through six games. Turner is hitting .370 and has amassed a .948 OPS through one week.

You wouldn’t expect much change in MVP odds this early, and Turner’s number (+1000) has not changed over at BetMGM.

