In a creative use of the cardboard cutouts that have taken the place of fans, the Phillies are putting players’ likenesses in the outfield bleachers where their home runs land. They’re prompt, too. Harper’s cutout went up in right-center field within a few minutes of his two-run homer landing in the third inning of the opener. … After all the postponements and schedule changes, the Phillies are set to play 16 of the first 17 games at home. An oddity? Yes. Unprecedented? No. The Phillies had a 17-game homestand in 1972. In keeping with that season, they went 5-12 with Steve Carlton winning four times. … Zach Eflin will make his first start of the season in Thursday night’s series finale against Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery.