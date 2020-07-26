But those vibes were always going to fade, and the games would commence, and there are going to be just 60 of them in this regular season, and the Phillies lost their first, to the Marlins. You could say it was one game and it wasn’t that big a deal. And you’d be right. But you could also say it was a loss to a division rival -- and a lesser team -- in late July, the time in any baseball season when the games start to matter more. And you’d also be right. They were sluggish and didn’t hit, and if they lost again Saturday … no, there wouldn’t be panic, but there wouldn’t be blissful comfort, either.