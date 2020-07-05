All those questions can be condensed into one: Is it worth it? Wheeler stood to make $21.5 million for a full 162-game season after agreeing to that contract with the Phillies, but his prorated salary over 60 games would be just less than $8 million. That’s what he would be giving up if he decided to opt out this year. Without knowing anything about the nature of his household finances, if I were him, I’d walk away. He still has four years left on the contract and another $96.5 million guaranteed to him, and no one, he said, has pressured him or argued to him that he has an obligation to play – no acquaintances or fans, no teammates, and certainly not manager Joe Girardi.