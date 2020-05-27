“We did not want to engage in grief porn,” said Barr, a Canadian-born naturalized U.S. citizen who lives in Wynnewood. “We know it’s a story that deals with drug use and mental health issues, but we wanted it to have a purpose. Brandy [Halladay] wanted it to have a purpose. She wanted people to know that you shouldn’t suffer in silence and she hopes that putting Roy’s struggles in the open will break down barriers in order for others to get help.”