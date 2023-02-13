Phillies happy to get in on the fun of the WBC and get some ‘playoff-like’ at-bats in the spring

J.T. Realmuto remembers watching the World Baseball Classic in 2017. He saw players like Marcus Stroman, Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Yelich, and Giancarlo Stanton representing their country on the world stage, and having fun while doing it.

Unlike his Phillies teammates — such as Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper — Realmuto had never played for Team USA. He decided that if he had the opportunity to do so, he would.

Realmuto will get that opportunity in a few weeks. The catcher is one of eight Phillies who will participate in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which runs from March 8-21. Realmuto will be joined by Turner and Schwarber, who committed to play for Team USA last year. Harper, who is recovering from elbow surgery, will not be able to play.

The 2017 team that Realmuto watched go on to win a WBC championship had plenty of star power, but this 2023 tournament will have more. Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, and Clayton Kershaw will be his teammates. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, and Julio Rodriguez will play for the Dominican Republic, and Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish will play for Japan.

It will not be easy, but in a way, Realmuto thinks that could be a good thing.

“Obviously those games in spring training can drag out a little bit,” Realmuto said Monday on a media availability. “So for us to be able to get away and still be getting ready for the season, but also go and play these games that means so much for us and for our countries, I think that was pretty appealing to a lot of guys.”

“You’re playing playoff-type games before you even play your your first game of the regular season,” added Schwarber. “These are going to be playoff-like at-bats. I think it can definitely be helpful.”

Schwarber said it was hard to avoid skimming through some of the other team’s rosters. He is relishing the opportunity to take on high-caliber pitching early in the spring.

“I think one that sticks out is obviously the Dominican Republic,” Schwarber said. “Their whole bullpen is pretty much all closers. So that’s going to be fun to deal with.”

There is a chance the Phillies might end up facing their own teammates in the tournament. Recently acquired reliever Gregory Soto will pitch for the Dominican Republic, Taijuan Walker will pitch for Mexico, and Ranger Suárez and Jose Alvarado will pitch for Team Venezuela.

Being on the opposing end of an Alvarado or a Soto sinker, both of which can touch 99 or 100 mph, might not be the most pleasant experience. But Realmuto thinks it will be a healthy competition.

“It’s just gonna be a lot of fun being able to compete against those guys,” he said. “It’ll be especially fun for me getting to step in the box and see those guys from the other side. You know, hopefully we get to match up and play them in the elimination rounds.

“I’m sure the clubhouse is going to be talking about who wins and it’s going to be something fun to brag about for whoever does get to hold it up.”

Team USA’s first official workout will take place in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 7, and will be followed by a pair of exhibition games against the Giants and the Angels. After playing four games in Arizona, Team USA will fly to Miami, if they advance to the quarterfinal round.

