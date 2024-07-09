Zack Wheeler exits start against the Dodgers with lower back tightness

Midway through a series-opening knee-slapper Tuesday night, some potentially ominous news arose for the Phillies: Zack Wheeler exited with a back injury.

Wheeler didn’t come out for the sixth inning — with a 9-1 lead over the mighty Dodgers — because of what the team characterized as “left low back tightness.” Further information may be available after the game.

There weren’t overt signs that Wheeler was dealing with a physical issue. His last pitch of the fifth inning registered 96.1 mph and induced a soft groundout from Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Wheeler allowed three hits in five innings, the lone blemish against him coming on a two-out solo homer by Cavan Biggio in the fifth inning. He racked up seven strikeouts and leaned heavily on his heater, which topped out at 97.6 mph.

Although Wheeler was selected to the All-Star Game, he’s ineligible to pitch because he’s lined up to start Sunday against the A’s at home in the final game before the four-day All-Star break. Now, that start might be in flux.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber returned to the lineup Tuesday night from hamstring and groin strains, respectively, that sidelined them for 10 days. The Phillies have been fortunate to not encounter significant injuries to their top starting pitchers. But with Taijuan Walker (finger) and Spencer Turnbull (shoulder) sidelined, rookie righty Tyler Phillips is scheduled to occupy the No. 5 spot in the rotation Saturday against the Oakland A’s.