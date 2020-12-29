🛍️ We’re creating some useful Philly guides to help you shop local. What are you shopping for? Email us.

It’s a given that a great cocktail needs top-notch spirits.

But don’t sleep on the bar tools. Having the right barware — including shakers, spoons, glassware and, my favorite, supersized ice cubes — can make that homemade cocktail taste on-par with the one you order at your favorite bar.

Here are the best places to buy barware in and near Philadelphia.

Art In the Age

The Old City specialty store is a destination spot for all kinds of cocktail ingredients, including liquors, liqueurs, and dozens of varieties of bitters. But the store also stocks a wide variety of professional-quality bar tools for under $25, from tall spoons to jiggers to shakers, as well as vintage glassware in which to show off your cocktails.

Address: 116 N. 3rd St. | Phone: 215-922-2600 | Hours: Mon.-Fri., 12-6 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Website: artintheage.com | Instagram: @artintheage | Price: $$

Japanese-style Art in the Age jigger, $12
Bluebird Distilling

Phoenixville’s Bluebird Distilling sells a selection of bar essentials like the basic glasses and jiggers as well as quite the keen assortment of weighted bar spoons, perfect for preparing classic, stirred drinks like martinis, Manhattans or an old-fashioned.

Address: 100 Bridge St., Phoenixville | Phone: 610-933-7827 | Hours: Daily 1-11 p.m. | Website: bluebirddistilling.com/bluebird | Instagram: @bluebirddistilling

Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville sells a selection of bar tools.
Cork the Wine shop at Cook

The kitchen supply shop has an extensive collection of glassware and metal barware, as well as lots more to add oomph to your cocktail-hour spread. If you want to splurge, the shop’s Copper Chic gift basket includes sparkling straws, a shaker, strainer and coasters for — ahem, wait for it — $285.

Address: 253 S. 20th St. | Phone: 215-735-2665 | Hours: Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Website: audreyclairecook.com/boutique | Instagram: @audreyclairecook | Price: $$$

This copper bar tools set from Cook has everything that an at-home bartender needs for mixing up the classiest drinks, for $285
Fante’s Kitchen Shop

Nestled in the historic Italian Market, Fante’s Kitchen Shop is a great resource for at-home mixologists who are serious about the craft of making drinks. Bar tools include a variety of reasonably priced shakers, jiggers, muddlers, spoons, atomizers, and more.

Address: 1006 S 9th St.| Phone: 215-922-5557 | Hours: In store shopping hours: Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Phone support and pick-up hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Website: fantes.com | Instagram: @fantes9thstreet

Mariella Esposito (left) and her daughter Liana Ottaviani, organizing and cleaning shelves in the "Gadget Room" at their store Fante's Kitchen Shop in the Italian Market, in South Philadelphia. Fante's is one of the city's homes for fantastic barware shopping.
Garces Trading Company — The Olde Bar

The mixologists at The Olde Bar sell the same jiggers and shakers they use to mix the restaurant’s exquisite martinis, margaritas, sours, and more. This $40 basket includes a 1-oz mixing glass, a 1.5-oz jigger, a bar spoon, and an ice cube mold. To buy the set, call the restaurant, or just stop in.

Address: 125 Walnut St. | Phone: 215-253-3777 | Hours: daily, 12-8 | Website: theoldebar.com | Instagram: @theoldebarphl | Price: $$$

A selection of premium bar tools The Old Bar in Old City. You can put your own kit together for $40 year-round.
Home Grown

Elizabeth Bloom sells the most precious tableware from her Haverford shop, including a selection of sparkling bar tools. This is the place to find an elegant decanter crystal pitcher, or stainless-steel-and-rosewood bar set, as well as snack trays and cheese knives for a frilly, at-home happy hour.

Address: 339 W. Lancaster Ave., Haverford | Phone: 610-642-3601 | Hours: Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.| Website: homegrownpa.com | Instagram: @homegrownpa | Price $$$$

Be Home Shaker available at Home Grown in Haverford for $25
Lovebirds Boutique

Grace Sloane’s gift shop stocks some gems for your bar, including jiggers, shakers, and ice cube molds from the Brooklyn-based home goods company W&P.

Address: 105 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne | Phone: 484-580-8661 | Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Website: shoplovebirds.com | Instagram: @shoplovebirds | Price: $$

A collection of W&P bar tools that are available at Lovebirds
Occasionette

Occasionette has a variety of tools for the amateur bartender including shakers, strainers, rocks glasses, and recipe books as well as kits to make beer and kombucha. Bonus: Many of the items are from Philadelphia-based makers.

Address: 1825 E. Passyunk Ave. and 724 Haddon Ave., Collingswood | Phone: Passyunk: 215-465-1704 and Collingswood: 856-854-0111 | Hours: Passyunk location: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. plus additional evening hours by appointment only; Collingswood location: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m | Website: occasionette.com | Instagram: @occasionette | Price: $$

High Spirits multi-tool cocktail set available at Occasionette for $32.
Bar tool essentials

To help us in our quest for bar tool perfection, we asked Jared Atkins, master distiller and owner of Bluebird Distilling, where he buys his bar tools and why they are essential.

What other local spots do you recommend?

Believe or not, we find a lot of our glass ware — punch bowls, fancy glasses, tiki glasses and mugs and even tall yard glasses — at the local Goodwill or the Salvation Army.

Where do you buy bar tools online?

My go-to spot is Cocktail Kingdom. They have really great, professional-grade products, and it’s all really worth it.

What are the barware essentials?

The main essential is the shaker and a Hawthorne strainer that we use for straining out the ice. I also recommend that home bars have a conical mesh strainer, good for separating seeds from your citrus that made it into your drink, and a Julep strainer. A Julep strainer is also used to strain ice. A good bar has a tall yard glass, a jigger, and a spoon, too. Spoons, they get a lot of excitement. Mine has a personalized skull head. I find that every good bartender has his own special spoon.

Why is the bar spoon so important? Can’t I just use a tall teaspoon?

Not really. A bar spoon is about 15-inches long, and a good bar spoon is weighted on both ends and that allows you to stir quickly. You want to keep the ice moving to cool down your drink without diluting it. It’s extremely satisfying when you get a good stir going. It feels effortless. Your fingers start flying and you know your drink will taste great.

