What could be better than the gift of music?

The live music business isn’t back to 100% pre-pandemic levels just yet, but the year ahead offers plenty of options to give someone concert tickets with shows happening at clubs, theaters, arenas, and stadiums throughout 2022.

From Kacey Musgraves at the Wells Fargo Center in January to Rammstein at Lincoln Financial Field in August, none of the shows highlighted here are sold out, and all have tickets available though the venue websites.

For highly anticipated shows that are already sold out — like Billie Eilish at the Well Fargo Center on February 13, or the Weeknd at that same South Philly arena on April 3, or Lorde at the Met Philly on April 20 — you’ll need to splurge on tickets from second-hand sellers.

In the meantime, here are some local concerts that still have tickets available to give someone this holiday.

Kacey Musgraves at the Wells Fargo Center

The Texas-born country songwriter won an album of the year Grammy for 2018′s Golden Hour and has returned with Star-Crossed, a pop-leaning record that chronicles her split from ex-husband Ruston Kelly, at times ingeniously, like on the iPhone-scrolling-centric song Camera Roll.

Jan. 26, $35.50-$125.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

The War on Drugs at the Met Philadelphia

This is the biggest hometown show yet for the Philadelphia-founded rock band touring in support of their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the fabulous follow up to 2017′s inward-looking A Deeper Understanding. The second show is sold out but tickets remain for the first.

Jan. 27-28, $30-$100, 🎟️ Buy tickets

The Weather Station at World Cafe Live

Canadian songwriter Tamara Lindeman released Ignorance, her fifth album as The Weather Station, in January. It’s a remarkable collection of art-pop songs that works as a breakup album while also sounding an alarm about the perils of the climate crisis.

Jan. 29, $20-$30, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Courtney Barnett at the Met Philadelphia

Australian rocker Courtney Barnett is up from down under for a winter tour in support of Things Take Time, Take Time, her latest display of offhand, conversational songwriting acumen. With any luck, her good pal Kurt Vile will join her on stage. Julia Jacklin opens.

Feb. 4, $35-$65, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Boyz II Men at the Met Philadelphia

It’s no accident that the annual hometown headline appearance by Shawn Stockman, Nate Morris, and Wanya Morris happens on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day. The vocal trio who have a stretch of Broad Street in South Philadelphia named after them will bring romance to North Broad in the form of 1990s hits like I’ll Make Love To You and End Of The Road.

Feb. 12, $39 and up, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Yola at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

The British country-soul singer of Barbadian descent earned four Grammy nominations for her 2019 album Walk Through Fire. She has followed it up with the new Stand For Myself, an empowering collection released on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. She headlines at Fishtown’s new music and bowling venue.

Feb. 15, $30, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Dua Lipa at the Wells Fargo Center

Dua Lipa made the best Madonna record in decades with Future Nostalgia, a 2019 album full of dance-pop aerobic ear grabbers. The songs are made for mass consumption, and fans will finally get the chance to see Lipa in the flesh on this tour, which also features Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.

Feb. 19, $94.50-$144.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Tyler, the Creator at the Wells Fargo Center

Tyler Okonma’s evolution as songwriter, producer, and rapper continues on Call Me If You Get Lost, his expansive and funny 2021 album in which he created a character partly inspired by 19th-century French poet Charle Baudelaire. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown open.

March 6, $55.50-$65.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Bad Bunny at the Wells Fargo Center

The Puerto Rican rapper whose 2020 album YHLQMDLG was the most streamed album on Spotify in 2020 is coming to South Philadelphia on a tour named after El Ultimo Tour de Mundo, his other 2020 studio album that was the first-ever all-Spanish-language album to top the Billboard pop chart.

March 16, $51-$191, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Mitski at Franklin Music Hall

Songwriter Mitski Miyawaki topped critics polls with her 2018 album Be The Cowboy and the artful indie star is making her return in 2022, starting with a new single Working For The Knife that considers the plight of the performer “being confronted with a world that doesn’t recognize your humanity and seeing no way out of it.”

March 25, $30, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Snail Mail at Union Transfer

Indie songwriter Lindsey Jordan, who records as Snail Mail, wowed with Lush, her 2018 album she released fresh out of high school. Now she’s back with Valentine, a follow-up recorded with Brad Cook, known for his collaborations with Jordan’s hero Liz Phair.

April 5-6, $25, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Coldplay at Lincoln Financial Field

Chris Martin and crew’s Music of the Spheres tour follows their new album of the same name produced with Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin. The tour is aiming to make a climate change statement, promising to power itself “entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy.” H.E.R. opens.

June 8, $59-$179, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Bikini Kill at Franklin Music Hall

The riot grrrl pioneers led by Kathleen Hannah who rose out of Olympia, Washington in the 1990s reunited in 2018 and had a full-fledged 2020 tour planned until COVID-19 got in the way. The rescheduled show will mark the first time that the legendary punks play Philadelphia since they performed on top of a Drexel University parking garage in 1994.

July 13, $39.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Elton John at Citizens Bank Park

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was supposed to be a three-year jaunt when it played Philadelphia twice in 2018. But now, due to COVID and and a hip injury, the septuagenarian piano man plans on continuing to traverse the globe until 2023. This show at the Phillies stadium is said to be his last ever in Philadelphia.

July 15, $249.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

Rammstein at Lincoln Financial Field

Here’s the perfect gift for the German industrial metal fan in your life. The Berlin-based band who are the pre-eminent practitioners of the Neue Deutsche Härte style of super heavy alternative metal are known for over-the-top pyrotechnics. This is their first-ever stadium tour in North America.

Aug. 31, $54-$144, 🎟️ Buy tickets

