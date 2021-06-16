If you’re heading up to the Poconos for a summer getaway, at some point between all the hiking, swimming, and other outdoorsy recreation, you’re going to get hungry.

And sure, you could cook some hotdogs over the fire at your campsite, or grill some burgers in your rental’s back yard — but, hey, it’s vacation, right? Let someone else do the cooking for once.

Lucky for us vacationers, there are plenty of great restaurants to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for a hearty breakfast, an upscale dinner experience, or even a little Japanese fare, you’ll be able to find it up in the Poconos. Here are some of our favorites. The only question is, what are you going to order?

Boulder View Tavern is a local favorite that has some pretty killer burgers and steaks, plus seasonal beers on tap from local breweries like Barley Creek and Susquehanna Brewing, all in a lodge-like setting. But perhaps the bigger draw is the view from their outdoor patio and bar, which overlooks the gorgeous Big Boulder Lake. Plus, there’s live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

📍 123 Lake Harmony Rd., Lake Harmony, 📞 570-722-9696, ✉️ info@boulderviewtavern.com, 🌐 boulderviewtavern.com, 📷 @BoulderViewTavern, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri.-Sun. noon-10 p.m.

At it since 1995, Barley Creek is the Poconos’ first microbrewery since Prohibition, and it’s definitely worth a trip for beer lovers thanks to brews like their Rescue IPA and Traveler’s Irish Stout. But it’s not just beer here — they also have a line of spirits that includes whiskey, five kinds of rum, vodka, gin, and moonshine, plus a few canned cocktails to boot.

📍 1774 Sullivan Train, Tannersville, 📞 570-629-9399, ✉️ brewpub@barleycreek.com, 🌐 barleycreek.com, 📷 @barleycreekbrewing, 🕑 Sun.-Mon. 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Tue.-Thur. 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

For folks who worked up an appetite swimming at Lake Wallenpaupack, this nearby spot (just over a mile away from the Palmyra Township Public Beach) at Silver Birches Resort is the place to go. Here, you can enjoy everything from brick oven pizzas and fish and chips to lobster bisque and filet mignon (or, if you’re feeling homesick, a cheesesteak), all with a fantastic view of the lake.

📍 205 Rt. 507, Hawley, 📞 570-226-2124, ✉️ info@silverbirchesresortpa.com, 🌐 silverbirchesresortpa.com/dining, 📷 @thedockonwallenpaupack, 🕑 Sun.-Fri. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Blue Ridge Winery was once named the 13th best vineyard in the country by Travel + Leisure magazine. Go here to enjoy a wine tasting, buy a bottle to take home, enjoy food from a rotating list of caterers (think tacos and barbecue), and take in some live music — all with panoramic views of the surrounding vineyard and mountains.

📍 239 Blue Ridge Rd., Saylorsburg, 📞 610-895-4205, ✉️ randy@blueridgewinery.net, 🌐 blueridgeestatewinery.com, 🕑 Mon.-Wed. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Thu.-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

There’s nothing like a hike at the Delaware Water Gap to work up an appetite, and nothing quite satisfies that appetite like seriously good barbecue — which Joe Bosco BBQ has more than covered. We’re talking brisket (including burnt ends), pulled pork, St. Louis ribs, and smoked chicken, plus classic sides like baked beans, potato salad, and cornbread — the works.

📍 55 Broad St., Delaware Water Gap, 📞 570-664-9888, ✉️ manadeb2000@aol.com, 🌐 joeboscobbq.com, 🕑 Wed.-Sat. noon-9 p.m., Sun. noon-7 p.m.

At it for 40-plus years is Murphy’s Loft, which serves up all kinds of great bar food — like buffalo wings, burgers, and steaks — in a log cabin-style atmosphere. But this one has a pool out back that is free to use (once it opens for the season) for customers of the restaurant, and there’s even a motel if you need a place to stay.

📍 5102 PA-115, Blakeslee, 📞 570-646-2813, ✉️ info@murphysloft.com, 📷 @Murphys.Loft, 🌐 murphysloft.com, 🕑 daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

If you’re anywhere near Lake Harmony, stop into this long-running spot for a great breakfast. At it since 1985, Piggy’s has just about any breakfast food you could want, from three-egg omelettes to waffles — but their “grilled toast” is where it’s at. Don’t miss the Crunchy Batter Toast, a French toast-like treat topped with cinnamon-glazed granola.

📍 16 N. Lakeshore Dr., Lake Harmony, 📞 570-722-8493, ✉️ info@piggys-restaurant.com, 🌐 piggys-restaurant.com, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

For a dinner that’s a little more upscale, head to this farm-to-table spot in Honesdale. You’ll find a bevy of small plates (think roasted mushroom toast or smoked duck rillette) and house-made pastas, as well as heartier dishes — like whole roasted trout — for the truly hungry. And the owners, Alex and Caleb Johnson, honed their skills right here in Philly.

📍 560 Main St., Honesdale, 📞 570-647-4933, ✉️ info@nativehonesdale.com, 🌐 nativehonesdale.com, 📷 @Native_Honesdale, 🕑 Wed.-Thu. 5-9 p.m., Fri-Sat. 5-10 p.m., Sun. 4-8 p.m.

Located in the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Sango Kura is a groundbreaking bistro in that it is Pennsylvania’s first (and only!) sake brewery. Here, you can try about a half-dozen types of sake, including dry-hopped and bourbon barrel-aged varieties. And then, of course, there’s the food — sushi, okonomiyaki, poke bowls, and glorious, glorious ramen in four styles (including a vegan option).

📍 39 Broad St., Delaware Water Gap, 📞 570-476-0132, ✉️ sangokurasake@gmail.com, 🌐 sangokurasake.com, 📷 @sangokuradwg, 🕑 Thu.-Sun. noon-9 p.m.

If you’ve taken a vacation in the Poconos in the last 40 years, you’ve probably eaten at Smuggler’s Cove. Here, the name of the game is surf and turf, which is fitting considering that Smuggler’s Cove calls itself “the seafood king of the Poconos.” So, if you’re in the mood for coconut shrimp, a raw bar, lobster and crab, or just some pan-seared scallops, this is your spot.

📍 2972 PA-611, Tannersville, 📞 570-629-2277, ✉️ smugcove@ptd.net, 🌐 smugglerscove.net, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. noon-8:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-9:30 p.m., Sun. noon-8 p.m.

Affectionately called “The Jub” for short, Jubilee has been serving up meals since 1968, and it has a full menu and a bar with more than a dozen beers on tap. And while you’ll find something good no matter when you go, it isn’t known as “the breakfast king of the Poconos” for nothing. Biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, even shakshuka with feta — they’ve got it all, and it’s available until 3 p.m. daily.

📍 2067 PA-940, Pocono Pines, 📞 570-646-2377, 🌐 jubileerestaurant.com, 📷 @poconojubilee, 🕑 Sun., Tue.-Wed. 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Thu.-Sat. 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

With brews that run the gamut from classic cream ales to trendy hazy IPAs, Wallenpaupack Brewing has a beer for any hophead’s palate (try the bourbon barrel-fermented Grodziskie for something truly unique). Plus, there’s an extensive pub food and BBQ menu, and a children’s menu if you’ve got the kids with you.

📍 73 Welwood Ave., Hawley, 📞 570-390-7933, ✉️ info@wallenpaupackbrewingco.com, 🌐 wallenpaupackbrewingco.com, 📷 @wallenpaupackbrewingco, 🕑 Mon.-Tue. and Thurs.-Sat. noon-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

