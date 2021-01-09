Best vegan and vegetarian takeout in Philly

From ramen to Reubens, pizza to pastries, burgers to bagels, you can find just about anything in vegan form in Philadelphia. The city’s plant-based restaurant scene has exploded over the years, with plenty of non-vegan restaurants adding more veggie-friendly options to their menu, too.

Here are some of the best spots to check out that offer delivery. All restaurants are either fully vegan or fan favorites of Philly’s vegan community.

Known for a menu of comfort food fare, this South Philly staple offers vegan versions of everything from buffalo wings to mozzarella sticks to cheesesteaks and meatball subs. They’ve got red and white pizzas, too, topped with your choice of real or dairy-free cheese, and sides, like spicy broccoli and sweet potato fries, that regulars love.

📍1338 S 10th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 📞 215-800-1992, 🌐 triangletavernphilly.com, 📷 @triangletavern, 🚗 through the website

This vegan food truck roves around the city offering hearty fare, like its signature fried “chicken” sandwich, featuring crispy seitan, Nashville hot sauce, grilled scallion slaw, and pickles on a sweet potato bun. Also on the menu: tacos, cheesesteaks, and fries with toppings ranging from Korean barbecue sauce to chili cheese whiz.

📍705 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, food truck locations vary (check schedule here), 🌐 algorithm-restaurants.com, 📷 @algorithmvegangrill, 🚗 DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats

The entire menu at this Northern Liberties bar can be made vegan, and that includes the chicken and waffles, wings, barbecue brisket mac and cheese, and cheesesteak spring rolls. A partnership with Pizza Gutt brings thick, “cheesy,” decadent pan pizzas to the table, too. And the plant-based topping options are vast, from “pepperoni” to vegan ricotta.

📍705 N. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 215-238-0660, 🌐 bourbonandbranchphilly.com, 📷 @bourbonandbranch, 🚗 DoorDash

An entire menu section of this cozy Old City spot is dedicated to creative vegan sushi rolls, topped with specialties like tomato-based “tuna” and “eel” made from eggplant. There are hot bowls of noodles to warm up with, too, including three vegan ramen options.

📍228 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-519-0209, 🌐 tomosushiandramen.com, 📷 @tomophilly, 🚗 Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub

Early pioneers of vegan cuisine in Philly’s restaurant scene, James Beard-nominated chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby place vegetables at the center of every dish at Vedge. You’ll often find tofu-based entrees, and the rare seitan-based dish, but veggies like cauliflower and eggplant triumph over faux meat in dishes ranging from arepa pancakes to dan dan noodles to rutabaga fondue. It’s an upscale experience that, even if to be had by takeout, deserves a dessert course. Almost always on the menu: cheesecake equally as rich and creamy as the real deal.

📍1221 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-320-7500, 🌐 vedgerestaurant.com, 📷 @vedgephiladelphia, 🚗 through website

Dig into chorizo-spiced “beef” tacos, fried “steak” empanadas, street corn, and decadent tres leches at this Latin-American-influenced Center City spot. It’s one of vegan entrepreneur Nicole Marquis’ trio of Philly eateries, arriving between HipCityVeg and Charlie was a sinner.

📍133 S. 18th St., 📞 267-606-6612, 🌐 barbombon.com, 📷 @barbombon, 🚗 GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats

For fast-casual burgers, fries, nuggets, and shakes, HipCityVeg is a Philly vegan go-to, with three locations in the city and one in the suburbs. Popular orders: the Crispy HipCity Ranch, featuring a battered “chicken patty,” and the Smokehouse burger, a Beyond meat burger topped with crispy onions, barbecue sauce, and smoked Gouda “cheese.”

📍127 S 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, and other locations, 📞 215-278-7605, 🌐 hipcityveg.com, 📷 @hipcityveg, 🚗 Caviar, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless

Unit Su Vege offers a full spread of vegan shumai, dumplings, and other dim sum fare, partnered with Chinese and Chinese-American cuisine, like General Tso’s tofu and Peking “duck.” Just keep an eye out for what’s marked “vegan;” while everything at the restaurant is vegetarian, a few items include egg.

📍2000 Hamilton St., Unit 106, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 215-988-1888, 🌐 unitsuvege.com, 📷 @unitsuvege, 🚗 Caviar, GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats

Cinnamon rolls and dairy-free lattes? This corner South Philly bakery and cafe offers all vegan-pastries, as well as savory breakfast and lunch options through partnerships with Algorithm Vegan Grill and other vegan-friendly vendors.

📍1401 Reed St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-319-8852, 🌐 batterandcrumbs.com, 📷 @batterandcrumbs, 🚗 Caviar, DoorDash

Housed on the main drag in Germantown, this laid-back shop serves up vegan soul food by the platter. Find entrees like jerk drumsticks and ginger chicken, to be paired with nourishing sides like okra and collard greens.

📍6008 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144, 📞 215-843-6453, 🌐 nilevegancafe.com, 📷 @thenilecafephilly, 🚗 through restaurant website

Treat yourself to fancy bar snacks or a meal of small plates from this Center City cocktail bar. Dishes rotate, but signatures like the “crab cake” sliders and ricotta with grilled sourdough are almost always on the menu. Booze can’t be delivered, but there’s a list of zero-proof nonalcoholic cocktails that can.

📍131 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 267-758-5372, 🌐 charliewasasinner.com, 📷 @charlie_was, 🚗 Caviar, DoorDash

Sop up stewed lentils, greens, split peas, and other flavorful Ethiopian fare from this West Philly staple, offering plenty of injera (flatbread) for whatever dishes you choose. Everything marked under the menu’s vegetarian section is vegan-friendly, too.

📍229 S. 45th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-387-2424, 🌐 abyssiniabarandrestaurant.com, 🚗 GrubHub

Located in the Reading Terminal Market, LUHV’s menu looks just like that of any other deli, lined with options like tuna salad, Italian cold cuts, Reubens, and BLTs. But there’s one difference — everything is vegan. If you’re craving breakfast, they’ve got plant-based egg and cheese sandwiches, too, with your choice of sausage or bacon.

📍51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 267-758-5779, 🌐 deli.luhvfood.com, 📷 @luhvfood, 🚗 via restaurant website or GrubHub

Out of West Philly, this fast-casual shop offers vegan burgers, sandwiches, and sides (think buffalo cauliflower wings and fried Brussels sprouts), though there are a few seafood exceptions. You’ll also find options like shrimp tacos and blackened salmon burritos, clearly denoted in a separate menu section.

📍1214 N. 52nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131 and 1519 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 215-477-1153 and 215-279-7321, 🌐 veganishphilly.com, 📷 @veganishphilly, 🚗 DoorDash, Postmates

All bagels (excluding the egg flavor) are vegan at this Fishtown and Old City spot, said to have the best bagels in Philly. There are vegan cream cheese options, too, in flavors like jalapeño and scallion.

📍1451 E. Columbia Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 and 218 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 phillystylebagels.com, 📷 @phillystylebagels, 🚗 Caviar, UberEats, ToastTab

This all-vegan slice shop delivers 12- and 18-inch classic-style pies topped with cheese from rebranded Conscious Cultures Creamery, Bandit Cheese.

📍108 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-398-5748, 🌐 20thstreet.pizza, 📷 @20thstreetpizza, 🚗 Caviar, DoorDash, or through the website

For $2 extra, add vegan cheese to the cheesesteak with garlic and turmeric-stained cauliflower, sweet and banana peppers, and Cajun remoulade-soaked veggies.

📍 7165 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 📞 267-320-2675, 🌐 brotherlygrub.biz, 📷 @brotherlygrubfoodtruckncafe, 🚗 DoorDash, UberEats

Get your hands on a baguette stuffed with shaved seitan, fried onions, and cheddar “cheese” sauce. Or spaghetti with housemade Impossible meatballs in slow-cooked San Marzano gravy at this Center City vegan restaurant.

📍 1229 Spruce St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-790-9494, 🌐 themonstervegan.com, 📷 @monsterveganphilly, 🚗 UberEats, Postmates

