From cheese pairings to cider fermenting, here’s your guide to cooking and beverage classes in Philly

Learning a new skill is rewarding, but there’s something extra special about creating a dish from scratch and tasting your success.

From beginner to advanced levels, cooking classes offer novices and home cooks the opportunity to explore their untapped culinary chops with the help of industry experts. Whether you’re looking to fold dumplings, know your cheeses, make cider or mix cocktails, there are plenty of workshops to sign up for.

Get your hands messy with these fun cooking and beverage classes in Philly.

(Left to Right) Mamadou Hady Barry from Guinea, Ivana Guidelli from Brazil, Jiyun Li from China, Gloria Conchola from Mexico, and Yu Qi from China, work together during a program at the Free Library that teaches English to newcomers through cooking, at the Culinary Literacy Center at the Central Library in Philadelphia, July 3, 2018. Read more JESSICA GRIFFIN

Where to take a cooking class in Philly

If you’re learning English, check out the free English Language Learning program at the Free Library’s Culinary Literacy Center. Flip pancakes and cook new recipes to practice listening, speaking, reading and writing in English every week. The program is offered at the Parkway Central Library and neighborhood branches Sign-up for the course (virtual or in-person) online, via email or phone.

📍 1901 Vine St., 📞 215-686-5323, 🌐 libwww.freelibrary.org/programs/edible-alphabet

Fill and fold dumplings with your mom this Mother’s Day.

At the Dumpling Academy, holiday workshops bring your loved ones together for a three-hour cooking session. Prepare the dumpling filling for the handmade wrappers, cook the dumplings and feast. The ingredients and supplies are provided, so you only have to bring a container for leftovers to take home.

Upcoming workshops are Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and July 4. Head to Walnut Street to make rose-shaped dumplings and fried chocolate wontons. Sign up for workshops, priced at $95 per person, online.

📍2401 Walnut St, Suite 102, 📞 267-213-6787, 🌐 dumplingacademy.com

Old City Kitchen is all about chef-led dinners and cooking classes. Roll and shape tagliatelle and pappardelle with Chef Edward Strojan or make creamed spinach curry with chickpeas and wheat rotis with Chef Chetna Macwan . Get your hands messy and dive into your creations at the end of the class. Tickets start at $95 per person and can be booked online.

📍218 Market St., 📞 609-954-0488, 🌐 oldcitykitchen.com

Hudson Table in Northern Liberties has side-by-side cooking stations. Read more MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff

Start with a knife skills demo to get confident with the blade. Then, let your chef instructor guide you through measuring ingredients and creating a dish from scratch. The hands-on classes offer recreational and instructional cooking for four to five people. Expect to stay in the kitchen for an hour and a half to two hours before dropping your apron to dig into your handmade dish.

If you learn by watching, sign up for the chef competitions and chef’s table dining. There are kids’ classes offered, too.

Hudson Table experiences can range from $75 to over $100. Buy tickets online.

📍 1001 North 2nd St., 🌐 hudsontable.com/philadelphia

Julia Birnbaum wants to share the magic of cheese with you. Enter the Philly Cheese School (PCS) classroom in South Philly to become a cheese expert who can pair international slices with wine, cider, cereals and potato chips. Public classes range from $50 to $75.

Bring your friends or colleagues out for a private cheese 101 class for $90 per person. This option is for 6 to 16 people. Online private courses are also available for $170 per person, plus $80 for cheese selections.

Classes are BYOB and open only to adults 21 years and older. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

📍701 S 9th St., 🌐 phillycheeseschool.com

In Rittenhouse’s plant-based, gluten-free cafe, get your week’s meals in order with the meal planning class on the third Thursday of April, May and June. Guided by in-house pros, plan your weekly meals in this two-hour workshop. The cafe provides a meal planning template and tips to organize your meals. Tickets are $65 online.

📍1706 Locust St., 📞 215-985-1706, 🌐 puresweets.com

Enter the kitchen of this West Philly cafe for a hands-on empanada class. Using Northwestern Argentine empanada recipes and spice mixes, learn dough-making and cooking techniques, plus how to assemble them. Dough circles, filling for 12 empanadas, chimichurri sauce, veggies sides, and a dessert will be included. Tickets are $95 per person for the June 4 class.

Learn the art of making alfajores, Argentinan cookies on May 11 and enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee for $50 per person. Plus, there’s a special Mother’s Day empanada class on May 13 for you and your mom — it’s $180 per duo. Reserve your spot online.

📍206-208 S 45th St., 📞 215-554-7380, 🌐 jezabelscafe.com

Take the workshop at Hale & True to learn more about cider. Read more Courtesy of Hale & True

Cocktail classes, wine tastings and more

Sip on five City Winery wines during $15 (per person) wine tastings guided by wine experts Nasinne Campos from Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Campos discusses the basics of tasting, grapes and vineyards, and answer any questions you may have. Reserve your spot via Resy — but walk-ins are welcome.

Go behind the scenes of the winery and witness old country wine making methodology and modern technology creating the wines at City Winery. While tastings don’t require reservations, tours are ticketed timed events during the harvest season or late September/October to November.

📍990 Filbert St., 📞 267-479-7373, 🌐 citywinery.com/philadelphia

Mural City Cellars opens the doors to its winery on Amber Street just for you and your friends to enjoy an intimate wine tasting. The winery is all yours for an hour and a half to two and a half hours for parties of four to 12 guests. Sip on wines and munch on small bites as you take a tour of the space. Reserve barrel tastings and sneak peeks of yet-to-be-released vintage selections are also included. Morning, afternoon and evening tastings range from $350 to $950 depending on reservation time and the number of guests. Sign up online.

The neighborhood wine bar also offers Saturday wine classes, but April, May and June classes have sold out.

📍2011 Amber St., 📞 215-240-1318, 🌐 muralcitycellars.com

Shake up a Thursday night out with some interactive mixology in Old City. Play with nontraditional glassware, garnishes and ingredients for the Your Phone Drinks First class. Or experiment with nonalcoholic spirits for the zero-proof cocktail class, and bourbon and rye for an intro class.

Learn how to craft chocolate and espresso or prohibition-era cocktails on Fridays. And dive into fresh fruity sippers and herbs, spice mixology on Saturdays.

Book online and pay $250 to $300 for two people per class.

📍 16 S. 2nd St., 📞 267-702-3404, 🌐 cocktailculture.co

Up your coffee game with workshops that’ll take you through the basics of roasting and brewing at this small-batch coffee company.

Work on the coffee roasting process, taste the roasted samples and discuss with the class on April 14. Coffee and other supplies are provided. Practice making espresso and pouring latte art on April 15, or learn to brew manually on April 16. Each class is $75 per person — supplies are included. Buy tickets online.

📍 319 North 11th St., 🌐 vamocoffee.com

Class is in session with beer brewing and tasting events on the agenda at Philly Beer School. Take fermentation and hops for an intro to brewing or venture into beer’s history, styles and flavors. The classes and tastings are for all levels of beer lovers, from those looking to develop their palate to home brewers looking to learn more. Upcoming classes include the craft beer and cheese pairing on May 20 for $75 (or $60 for school members). Tickets are online.

📍 109 S 22nd St., 🌐 vinology.com/philly-beer-school

Cider enthusiasts, here’s a workshop for you. Right off South Street, this cidery and taproom offers one-night, three-hour workshops. Owner and cider maker Kerry McKenzie walks you through the history, styles, apple varieties, and step-by-step of how to start your batch at home. You’ll also get to sip on cider selections.

Workshops are $150 for a single ticket or $250 for a double ticket (two people make one batch of cider). Sign up for the cider workshop mail list for updates and registration for upcoming classes — the cidery plans to host the next workshop in the fall.

📍 613 South 7th St., 📞 267-639-4334, 🌐 haleandtrue.com