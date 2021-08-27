Earlier this summer, Made in America announced that it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from the last 48 hours for all festival guests.

How will this be enforced? And what do you need to do beforehand? We have the low down.

Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 rules and regulations, and what you need to do before the event, if you’re going to the festival.

What do I have to do before the festival?

Download the CLEAR heath pass app.

To enter the festival, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 48 hours; the easiest way to do this is through the app. Made in America is using the free CLEAR health pass app to track all vaccinations and negative COVID-19 test results.

Before the festival, download the free app onto your phone and complete the COVID-19 pre-screening (where you’ll upload your proof of vaccination or negative test result), and complete your health pass (which confirms your identify).

The app is, essentially, a service that allows you to store your proof of vaccination or any relevant COVID-19 test results in the app on your smartphone — and confirms that you are really you.

Made in America encourages you to complete the screening ahead of time — it can take up to an hour for uploaded vaccine cards and test results to appear in the app. So, you won’t want to wait until you’re approaching the festival to do this.

If you don’t want to use the app or are under 18 — which means you can’t register for the app — read on.

How do I enter the Made in America festival if I have the app?

Just have your app open and ready to show your proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 result as you enter the festival — using the app means you can enter the festival using the CLEAR fast lanes.

What if I have trouble with the app?

If the app is not working for you, contact clear at 855-CLEARME or via the “Get In Touch” button in the app.

At the festival, there will also be a CLEAR tent at the main festival entrance for additional day-of support.

What if I don’t have a smartphone or don’t want to use the app?

If you don’t have a smartphone or don’t want to use the app, you’ll need to show your physical proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results at the festival gates. So, be sure to bring either of your vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test results — or if you’re under 18 and can’t register for the app.

What if I’m unvaccinated and don’t have a negative COVID-19 test result?

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available at the entry gates if you do not have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

However, it is not advised to rely on this method of entry, and wait times will likely be long. It’s strongly encouraged that you use the app.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Yes. Note that per the city’s outdoor masking guidelines, all guests (vaccinated and unvaccinated) must wear masks when they are not eating or drinking during the two-day event. In other words, you’re welcome to sing along to Doja Cat and Lil Baby, just do so behind your mask.

