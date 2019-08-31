The Made in America music festival is back for 2021 after the pandemic caused the festival’s cancelation in 2020 (and, yes, 2020 festival tickets are valid for this year’s event).

This Labor Day weekend, Lil Baby headlines the festival on Saturday and Justin Bieber headlines on Sunday. Additional performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Rich, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Young Thug, and more than 20 additional performers who will take the stage throughout the two-day event on Sept. 4 and 5.

The festival runs along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, turning the normally busy street into a pedestrian-only thoroughfare with multiple stages promising live music from rappers, R&B artists, and EDM musicians.

Going to the festival? Here’s what to expect, including COVID precautions, how to get to the festival, the best ride share drop-off area, and more.

COVID-19 Precautions

To enter the festival, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination (which can be a photo of your vaccine card or a physical copy) or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 48 hours. Rapid COVID-19 tests will also be available at the entry gates for those who do not have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Additionally, per the city’s outdoor masking guidelines, all guests (vaccinated or unvaccinated) must wear masks when they are not eating or drinking during the two-day event. In other words, you’re welcome to sing along to Doja Cat and Lil Baby, just do so behind your mask.

Weather

The festival goes on rain or shine. In the instance of extreme weather, announcements will be made via free text alerts. To sign up for the free emergency alerts text READYPHILA to 888-777.

How to get to Made in America

SEPTA

SEPTA subway service will operate on a normal weekend schedule, including Saturday overnight service, throughout the weekend. The Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl buses will offer normal overnight service.

SEPTA will run additional trains on select lines, including the Chestnut Hill East line, the Fox Chase line, and the Trenton line, from Jefferson, Suburban, and 30th Street Stations. Additionally, several lines will operate later than normal. See the SEPTA website for more information on expanded and late-night regional rail service on Sept. 4 and 5.

Taxis and ride share

Designated drop off and pick up locations for taxis, Uber, and Lyft are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street.

What can I eat and drink at Made in America?

While outside food isn’t allowed into the festival, there are plenty of booths and food trucks serving snacks and meals as part of the Made in America culinary experience.

At the festival, find local food vendors like French Toast Bites, Dre’s Water Ice, and Philly Pretzel Factory, in addition to Caribbean cuisine from Gigi’s and Big R’s, fried chicken and smoked meat sandwiches from Chewy’s, Mexican food from El Tlaloc, cheesesteaks from Lil’ Trent’s, barbecue from Sum Pig, ice cream from Curbside Creamery, and more.

There is also free filtered water throughout the grounds.

What you can’t bring onto festival grounds

Glass containers

Drugs

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals per ADA guidelines)

Weapons

Lawn chairs

Unauthorized vending of product

Fireworks

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards or motorized vehicles

Glow sticks

Food or drinks (free water is provided)

Audio or video recording

Coolers (hard or soft unless for medical reasons)

Instruments

Professional cameras

Laser pointers

Spray paint

Balls, balloons, frisbees

Backpacks except those smaller than 12×12 in.

Bottles or cans

Sealed packages

Ladders and stepstools

Botta bags or camelbacks — only empty

Flags, signs or banners regardless of size

Water bottles that are not factory sealed

