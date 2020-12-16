Researchers are trying to figure out whether or not you could still carry the virus in your respiratory tract, even if you’re protected from getting sick. In theory, it’s possible not enough antibodies will circulate in the blood to the mucosa, the moist tissue that lines the nose and mouth. In this case, the virus could potentially live in your respiratory tract, but not make you sick because your body is fending it off elsewhere. If it does remain in your mouth or nose, this means you could sneeze, cough, or breathe out contagious virus particles and still infect others. But the answer is still unknown.