Gravity causes larger droplets to quickly fall to the ground, but smaller droplets and particles spread apart and can linger for minutes to hours in the air. COVID-19 can also spread through exposure to these small droplets and particles, which is called airborne transmission. This can spread the virus from person to person even when further than six feet apart, or after an infected person has left the space. This primarily happens in indoor settings with poor ventilation. It leaves the question, should you be concerned about virus particles remaining in the air if you go inside someone’s home after they’ve recovered?