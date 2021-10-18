If you have clothing, furniture, books, appliances that you don’t need anymore, there is a group in Philly that could use them. Empty spice jars, buttons and ribbon, seashells: Your junk drawer could be a child’s next great creation. There are organizations in Philly that will make sure it doesn’t all end up in the landfill, but instead goes to people who can use it.

We’ve got 18 groups in the city and region who take donated stuff. These groups use your donations to support some of the most vulnerable communities in Philadelphia, including Afghan evacuees, people escaping domestic violence, people who cannot afford gender-affirming clothes, and children moving into their first home. And many will pick your stuff up.

And, if you’re looking for stuff — whether that’s furniture, clothing, or other previously loved finds — here are some great places to shop to support the work they’re doing. Some accept items that others don’t; check the website or call ahead to confirm before you donate.

Pickup? Yes. SMC offers scheduled furniture pickup.

What they accept: Clothing, linens, shoes, books, housewares, furniture, electronics.

The Second Mile Center’s mission is to hire people who face barriers to employment. The majority of SMC staff are people who have been incarcerated or are on parole, people recovering from addiction, and those experiencing homelessness. The center has also employed immigrants and refugees from the Middle East seeking a work environment where they can improve their English skills.

📍214 S. 45th St., 📞 215-662-1663, ✉️ info@thesecondmilecenter.org, 🌐 thesecondmilecenter.org

Pickup? Yes. Liberty Thrift offers free furniture pickup on weekdays.

What they accept: Scarves, hats, blankets, gloves, clothing, socks, furniture, appliances, books, home decor. They do not accept mattresses, TVs, or computers.

Proceeds go to support Liberty Ministries, a prison ministry in Schwenksville for people incarcerated in Montgomery County Correctional Facility and Graterford Prison. The group also operates a residential aftercare program for men who have been recently released from prison and are opening a women’s aftercare program. The stores provide employment for the local residents as well as teens and adults who have mandatory or volunteer community service hours to fill. They also provide training for special needs students in the Bucks County School District and Valley Day students in transition from school to work. Their donations also benefit local Philadelphians experiencing homelessness.

📍Multiple locations in Montgomery and Bucks counties, see website for addresses and hours. 📞 Office 484-624-3322, schedule a pick-up 215-428-2800, ✉️ info@libertythriftstores.com, 🌐 libertythriftstores.com

Pickup? Yes. Uhuru offers free furniture pickup, and recommends sending photos of furniture donations before donating.

What they accept: Home and office furniture, outdoor furniture, home decor, small appliances, and full sets of china. They do not accept clothing, linens, baby items, or beds.

This store in Center City donates all of its profits to support African People’s Education & Defense Fund (APEDF), a national nonprofit with locations in Philadelphia, Oakland, St. Petersburg, and St. Louis. APEDF’s programs in Philadelphia include the Uhuru Health Festival, the annual One Africa! One Nation! Uhuru Book Fair, and Uhuru Flea Market in West Philadelphia. Uhuru Furniture locations in Oakland and Philadelphia aim to “build African economic and cultural marketplaces [that] contribute to community commerce and African economic self-reliance.”

📍832 N. Broad St., 📞 215-546-9616, ✉️ ufcphilly@gmail.com, 🌐 uhurufurniturephilly.blogspot.com, 🕒 Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pickup? No.

What they accept: Clothing, shoes, accessories, housewares, and new and unopened linens and electronics. They do not accept furniture donations.

Donations support Laurel House, a nonprofit domestic violence agency that provides emergency shelter and transitional housing as well as supportive resources for individuals and families in Montgomery County. Donated goods are sold in the group’s thrift store, which helps fund Laurel House’s domestic violence programs, including counseling, legal services, and more. Laurel House also provides vouchers to their families to shop at the Loft at no cost.

📍1801 N. Broad St., Lansdale, 📞 215-368-6037, ✉️ laurelsloft@laurel-house.org, 🌐 laurel-house.org, 🕒 Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pickup? Yes. New Life offers pickup services within their delivery zones, but if you live outside that, they will pick up furniture if they can, depending on the items, location, accessibility, and availability.

What they accept: Clothing, shoes and accessories, housewares, home decor, and furniture. They do not accept mattresses or computer equipment that is more than five years old.

This thrift store is operated by New Life Presbyterian Church in Glenside; profits from sales are dispersed as grants to local, national, and global nonprofits including Esperanza Health Center in North Philadelphia, Cradle of Hope, which provides transitional housing and support for single mothers and children in Jenkintown, and Bethany, which supports children living in poverty in the U.S., refugees and immigrants, and families around the world.

📍800 N. Easton Rd. Glenside and 67 Cheltenham Ave. Cheltenham, 📞 Glenside (and out of zone furniture pickup) 215-886-8619, Cheltenham: 215-635-0820, ✉️ staff@newlifethriftinc.org, 🌐 newlifethriftinc.org, 🕒 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pickup? No.

What they accept: Clothing and accessories.

The Wardrobe provides professional, casual, and event attire for all genders who are experiencing clothing insecurity, “which can mean not having anything to wear, or not having the right thing to wear,” says program director Al Sharrock. That could be someone who doesn’t have the right clothes to go to a job interview, or can’t afford a prom dress: “Anyone who makes an appointment with us gets free clothes, no questions asked.” The Wardrobe partners with LGBTQ organizations, domestic violence organizations, workforce development programs, and the Nationalities Services Center to provide clothing for refugees and newcomers. The Wardrobe also curates release boxes to the Female Transition Unit, which helps women who have been incarcerated. You can donate or shop at their consignment stores in Philadelphia and Lansdowne. All proceeds go to support the Wardrobe’s programming. The group especially needs donations to support Afghan refugees, specifically traditional Muslim wear such a hijabs and head scarves, and are always in need of menswear and XXL+ womenswear.

📍Philadelphia drop-off 413 N. Fourth St., Delaware County drop-off 62 West Marshall Rd., Lansdowne, 📞 Philly: 215-568-6693 x19, Delco: 215-568-6693 x21, ✉️ philly@wardrobepa.org, delco@wardrobepa.org, 🌐 careerwardrobe.org, 🕒 Tue., Thu., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pickup: No

What they accept: New or gently used clothing, books, furniture, appliances, housewares, electronics, stereo equipment, and cars. They do not accept beds, used linens, pillows, or medical supplies. Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room accepts books, records, DVDs/CDs, art, and other small items.

Proceeds from sales of donated items are distributed as grants to local organizations involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS, including the AIDS Fund and its network of service providers including Action Wellness, The Attic Youth Center, Bebashi, Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. and GALAEI, among others. Philly AIDS Thrift also provides free vouchers to people in need of clothing and household necessities. The nonprofit also owns Giovanni’s Room, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ bookstore.

📍Big PAT 710 S. Fifth St., Giovanni’s Room 345 S. 12th St., 📞 215-922-3186, 215-923-2960, ✉️ phillyaidsthrift@aol.com, info@queerbooks.com, 🌐 phillyaidsthrift.com, 🕒 Tue.-Sat. noon-7 p.m.; Giovanni’s Room: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pickup? Yes. They offer weekday scheduled furniture pick-up.

What they accept: Clothing and accessories, linens, books, home decor, housewares, and furniture. They do not accept mattresses, computers, or particle board furniture.

Proceeds go to support charities that help kids in need, including Lenape Valley Foundation, Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic in Doylestown, and TreeHouse MidAtlantic, an organization that provides youth support groups and mentoring for teens. Drop-offs accepted at store locations, hours vary.

📍3633 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, 543 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, 5010 York Road (Rt. 202 & 263) Buckingham, 📞 267-454-7951 (Doylestown), 215-428-2800 (Fairless Hills), 215-794-7157 (Buckingham), ✉️ goodstuffthrift@gmail.com, 🌐 goodstuffthrift.org, 🕒 Mon.-Sat.10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pickup? No.

What they accept: New pillows, new or gently used bedding, books, dental hygiene products, and hand sanitizer.

One House at a Time’s mission is to help families who have experienced homelessness reestablish self-sufficient lives, with a focus on children. OHAAT emphasizes that they only accept “quality items that children would be proud to own.” You can also sign up to host a donation drive, and get your community, neighborhood, or workplace involved. You can schedule a donation drop-off at OHAAT’s Huntingdon Valley warehouse or with partnering businesses and organizations. See site for locations and hours.

📍 421 Pike Rd., Suite 5 Huntingdon Valley, 📞 267-607-3456, ✉️ volunteer@ohaat.org, 🌐 ohaat.org/donate-goods

Pickup? No.

What they accept: Clothing, coats, new socks and underwear, new or gently used pajamas, shoes, books, new craft and school supplies, hygiene supplies, and unopened diaper supplies.

Cradle to Crayons is a national non-profit focusing on helping kids under the age of 13. The group creates packages for specific kids who are living in poverty or experiencing homelessness. There are 10 drop-off locations in the region in addition to Cradle to Crayons’ Giving Factory, several of which are private residences in Northeast Philadelphia, Elkins Park, Yardley, Malvern, Chester Heights, and Wayne.

📍4700 Wissahickon Ave., 📞 215-836-0958, ✉️ info_pa@cradlestocrayons.org 🌐 cradlestocrayons.org/philadelphia

Pickup? No.

What they accept: Paper towel rolls, keyboards, plastic flower pots, and pool noodles, which are repurposed for local families, daycares, school, and after school providers. They do not accept clothing, sharp kitchenware, or glass.

Playbrary is run by the nonprofit Studio Ludo, whose mission is to build better play through research, design, and advocacy. Here’s how it works: Playbrary creates free Play Packs for Play Streets and CHOP, and also provides subscription services to child parks and schools, which can borrow items for a month at a time” says Studio Ludo founder and executive director Meghan Talarowski. For donations, email a picture to Playbrary for approval before drop-off. They do not offer donation pickup.

📍1313 S. 33rd St., Unit C, 📞 215-454-6780, ✉️ admin@play-brary.org, 🌐 play-brary.org, 🕒 Mon.-Thu. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Pickup? No

What they accept: Some books; food that can be used for events, programs, raffle items, or goods that could be used for giveaways or raffle items at auctions.

The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation accepts new, used, and rare book donations at The Book Corner, its secondhand book shop. Not all books are accepted (call first!) and proceeds go to support the Free Library.

📍311 N. 20th St., 📞 215-567-0527 ✉️ giving@freelibrary.org, 🌐 libwww.freelibrary.org/support/in-kind

Pickup? No.

What they accept: Books

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit has built a network of mini leave-a-book or take-a-book libraries that look like little houses. You will see plenty of libraries in neighbors’ yards as well as parks, train stations, schools, and more. Some LFLs have local partners (such as one run by the Kiddie Academy of Phoenixville, Soroptimist International of Phoenixville, Pennypacker Florist, Phoenixville Library and East Pikeland Township). You can drop off (or take) books at an existing library or become a steward by building your own (LFL offers plenty of DIY plans and how-to videos). You can also buy a kit to build a library from the online store (most run $200-300), and register it as a chartered library. Check out the website’s map for registered LFL locations near you. You can find a library near you to bring some books; some locations will specify if they offer or accept books for children at different reading levels or all ages.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 littlefreelibrary.org

Pickup? Yes. Drop-offs are encouraged, but a pick-up radius encompasses Bryn Mawr, Swarthmore, Conshohocken, Bensalem, Willow Grove, and Plymouth Meeting.

What they accept: Sofas, dining sets, dressers, bookshelves, and more. They do not accept mattresses, linens, office furniture, outdoor furniture, or medical equipment.

An initiative of Pathways to Housing PA, PFB provides furniture for organizations that help individuals and families experiencing homelessness as they transition to permanent housing as well as those who cannot afford basic home necessities, including young adults leaving foster care, people escaping domestic violence, returning citizens, and immigrant or refugee families. Membership agencies include Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha, Dignity Housing, HIAS Pennsylvania, and Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project. PFB accepts donations from individuals as well as organizations, including institutional and commercial clean-outs from dorms, hotels, restaurants, and nursing homes. To check item eligibility, contact them first through the PFB website.

📍3650 I St., 📞 215-291-9830, ✉️ furniture@pathwaystohousingpa.org, 🌐 pathwaystohousingpa.org/philadelphia-furniture-bank, 🕒 Mon.-Thu. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pickup? Yes. The ReStore offers free scheduled furniture pickup and Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia also partners with Rego for items it cannot pick up.

What they accept: Furniture, appliances, HVAC units, cabinets and doors, lumber, roofing, tools, and electronics. They do not accept mattresses, bed frames, clothing, or kitchenware.

You can donate furniture, home goods or building supplies to Habitat for Humanity for its discount home improvement store, the ReStore. All profits go to help build and repair homes in Philadelphia.

🌐 habitat.org/restores

Pickup? For car donations only

What they accept: Clothing and accessories, home decor, housewares, electronics, exercise and sports equipment, furniture, unopened medical supplies, cars, boats, and RVs in any condition.

Goodwill has one of the most comprehensive lists of acceptable donations. Proceeds from the resale of donated items help fund job training programs and career services for local residents with disabilities or those who face barriers to employment.

📞 Car donation pickup 866-233-8586, 🌐 goodwillnj.org/store-locator

Pickup? Yes

What they accept: Furniture

If you want to donate furniture, but can’t find a place to pick it up, Rego is a Philly startup designed to help and divert furniture waste by handling communications and logistics, matching donations with charitable resellers, and facilitating pickup. You can donate to Rego partners including Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, Philly AIDS Thrift, and Philadelphia Furniture Bank. You can also work with Rego if you’re organizing a donation drive. Here’s how the process works: You select what items you have from a list, and find out which organizations can use it. You can get a quote for pickup costs, a portion of which goes back to the nonprofit partners. Founder Josh Mastromatto came up with the concept while working with Habitat Philadelphia ReStore to sell items online; he is part of Philly Startup Leaders’ current MVP-stage accelerator cohort and was a 2021 Pennovation Eco-Impact Accelerator Winner.

📞 215-429-7825, ✉️ Info@regodelivery.com, 🌐 rego-app.com

Pickup? Yes.

What they accept: Clothing, shoes, bedding, housewares, toys, electronics, and musical instruments.

Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to benefit charities including the Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Red Cross, National Federation of the Blind, and Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Philadelphia. GreenDrop facilitates the donations, through clothing drop-off locations throughout the region and scheduled pick-ups. You will have to package your stuff in plastic bags or sealed boxes, and label it with the charity of your choice. Visit site for full list of items and drop-off locations.

📞 888-944-3767, ✉️ info@gogreendrop.com, 🌐 gogreendrop.com

