As Taliban forces continue to take control of Afghanistan, tens of thousands of people are attempting to flee the country and seek refuge in the United States and elsewhere. Many fear what the return of Taliban rule will mean for the country’s citizens in general, and for women and girls in particular.

According to an announcement from the Pentagon this week, the US government has plans to settle some 22,000 refugees coming to the country and house them temporarily in military bases, according to the Washington Post. And, according to the US Department of State, Philadelphia is one of a number of US cities set to take on Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders.

So, what can you do to help? Many local, national, and international groups are looking for help for those seeking asylum. You can donate money or supplies, or volunteer your time.

Here are some ways that you may be able to help:

Volunteer

The Philadelphia-based Nationalities Service Center (NSC) says “as a refugee resettlement agency, we stand ready to provide sanctuary to the men, women, and children fleeing the Taliban regime.” Here are some things you can help them do:

Meet refugees at the airport and help them get to their new homes.

Help set up housing for new refugees , by helping clean a home or set it up as a safe and comfortable living space. If you’re a landlord and can help arrange suitable housing, contact NSC’s Eduardo Esquival at eesquival@nscphila.org.

Make or donate meals, especially Afghan food, so refugees have familiar and comforting food when they arrive.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society Pennsylvania (HIAS PA), which is also based in Philly, also suggests some options for folks who want to volunteer:

Help resettle refugees with temporary housing via HIAS PA’s partnership with Airbnb’s Open Homes initiative, through which you can “use your extra space to provide a welcoming stay for refugees.” More information is available on the the HIAS PA website.

Realtors and landlords who can provide affordable housing to refugees for six months to a year should contact community engagement specialist Anneke Kat at community@hiaspa.org.

The nationally focused Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) is also looking for volunteers to help with airport pick-ups, housing, and providing meals for refugees. Currently, that group is focused on the Washington, DC metro area, and parts of Texas and Washington state, but you can sign up for its general stand-by list here.

Donate

Donating money

Local groups

You can donate to the NSC’s Transforming Welcoming fund , which helps make sure that “all incoming refugees have a good start at a new life.”

HIAS PA is also accepting donations to help resettle “Afghan and Haitian individuals seeking safety and assist those applying for legal status.”

Both organizations use the money to buy furniture, bedding, dishware, and toys for families who have left everything behind.

National and international groups

There are many organizations to which you can donate money to help. For example, the Afghan American Foundation has a list of 20 organizations that it considers “established, vetted, and reputable” that you can support.

Whatever organization you choose, you can vet them first on websites such as Charity Navigator, which evaluates nonprofits and recommends credible charitable organizations.

Donating goods and services

If you’d prefer to donate something besides money, both the NSC and HIAS-PA have a few suggestions:

If you want to help someone evacuate

If you need assistance for a friend, colleague, or family member in Afghanistan, there are different processes for American citizens, as well as for people who are eligible for special programs. Here are some resources for more information about where to start:

You can also contact your senator or representative in Congress. You can find out who your representative is and how to contact them on the US House of Representatives website , and the same information is available for senators on Congress.gov.

If you are helping high-profile women or women’s rights activists, the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants suggests contacting the State Department’s Office of Global Women’s Issues at SGWI_AfghanReferrals@state.gov. That office can help evacuate women and girls specifically.

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories