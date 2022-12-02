In this, the second holiday season in the time of COVID-19, Philadelphia-area restaurant and bar owners have made a concerted effort to deck their halls, inside and out.

From Center City to the Main Line, here are some of this year’s brighter lights.

Outdoors

Even from the street, you can’t miss the holiday display at Point Breeze’s American Sardine Bar, where tons of tiny twinkling holiday lights hang above outdoor diners and heat lamps keep folks in the outdoor space warm.

📍 1800 Federal St., 📞 215-334-2337, 🌐 americansardinebar.com, 📷 @americansardine

Figo Ristorante has igloos that look more like geodesic domes with a full view of the Northern Liberties sidewalk scene. The igloos, which seat four to six people, are equipped with heat. Owner Glu Hospitality is also building a giant outdoor Christmas bar and enclosing the entire outdoor covered cocktail garden and adding outdoor heaters. Be sure to check out the Northern Liberties Christmas tree.

📍 1033 N. Second St., 📞 267-245-9625, 🌐 figoitalian.com, 📷 @figoitalian

Harper’s Garden, the indoor-outdoor restaurant at 31 S. 18th St., is all decked out for Christmas where Chef Dan Netter offers a winter menu and cocktails. Two sizes of greenhouses are available to reserve. The smaller greenhouses seat up to six, people while the larger greenhouses seat up to eight. They are all individual mini dining rooms with ventilation, heat, decor, plants and flowers, tables and chairs, and a working door. Harper’s Garden’s enclosed, heated trellis has about 12 tables.

📍 31 S. 18th St., 📞 267-886-8552, 🌐 harpersgardenphilly.com, 📷 @harpersgarden215

Juno, the colorful outdoor Mexican-theme beer garden at 1033 Spring Garden St., has a giant roof and greenhouses.

The new enclosure allows for 120 seats, with an additional 18 in the six-seat greenhouses.Given limited seating, reservations are encouraged.

📍 1033 Spring Garden St., 📞 267-639-2892, 🌐 junophilly.com, 📷 @junophl

Here you can take in views of the massive ice skating rink and the holiday lights that dot nearly every corner of the space while sitting fireside at one of the on-site fire pits, in a festively decorated private cabin, or in the ski-lodge-style restaurant where spiked (and regular) hot chocolate, winter beers, and comfort foods flow.

📍 101 S. Columbus Blvd., 📞 215-925-7465, 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com, 📷 @delawareriverwaterfront

The entire patio at Lola’s Garden, which opened at Suburban Square in Ardmore in spring 2021, is covered, decorated, and heated. The trellis offers over 125 seats, in addition to the 100 indoor seats. Chef Andrew Wood’s whips up dishes like braised shortrib and crispy duck confit leg..

📍 51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore, 📞 484-412-8011, 🌐 lolasgardenrestaurant.com, 📷 @lolasgardenardmore

McGillin’s holiday display promises 1,000 feet of garland, 1,200 feet of lights, 150 red bows, and 200 ornaments — along with drinks like eggnog martinis and mistletoe mules.

📍 1310 Drury St., 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com

The tented streetery outside Rouge, open on all sides, has been a popular destination since last winter, when manager Maggie Huth and owner Rob Wasserman turned it into a ski lodge complete with Adirondack chairs and antler chandeliers. The lodge is back again this year, complete with twinkling lights and lots of greenery.

📍 225 S. 18th St., 📞 215-732-6622, 🌐 rouge98.com

Uptown Beer Garden at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard has transformed into the Christmas-theme U-Ville, a pop-up with indoor space inside a large heated tent. Atmosphere includes a Grinch who stole Christmas, festive tunes, blinking lights, and festive trees.

📍 1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., 🌐 uptownbeer.com, 📷 @uptownbeergarden

Enjoy beer, hot cider or hot wine while you pick out your Christmas tree from Front Street Trees in the winter wonderland outside the Fishtown bar. Be sure to celebrate the return of Evil Genius Beer Company’s holiday beer, “Santa!! I Know Him!” It’s a festive saison brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup.

📍1727 N Front St., 📞215-425-6820 🌐 evilgeniusbeer.com 📷@evilgeniusbeer

Indoors

Craftsman Row Saloon at 112 S. Eighth St. has returned with more than 5,000 feet of garland, thousands of lights and ornaments, hundreds of vintage and unique tree trimmings, bows, stockings, Santas, and one Elf on the Shelf. The bar is known for over-the-top shakes such as the Pumpkin to Talk About, with pumpkin pie, edible leaves, and caramel drizzle. A Mardi Gras theme will follow in early 2023.

📍 112 S. Eighth St., 📞 215-923-0123, 🌐 craftsmanrowsaloon.com, 📷 @craftsmanrowphl

Tinsel, the annual pop-up bar at 116 S. 12th St., is over-the-top festive, both inside and out. This year, patrons will find Santa Gritty and Canned Good cocktails waiting for them. Sip on hot chocolate served in Santa boot mugs and simmery snow-globe Kiki Vodka cocktails. Be sure to check out the 25 Gifts of Christmas wall — each box with its own special design will be opened now until Christmas.

📍 116 S. 12th St., 🌐 facebook.com/Tinselphilly, 📷 @tinselphilly

Inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, The Library bar has been transformed into a cozy, holiday oasis with festive decor and cocktails concocted by Lê of Chinatown bar Hop Sing Laundromat. Think G&G (gin, egg white, ginger syrup, lime, and lemon peel) and Kentucky Slugger (Basil Hayden, agave, lemon, orange peel). This is a reservation-only pop-up till January on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

📍900 Packer Ave.,📞 833-472-5483, 🌐philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib, 📷 @primeribphilly