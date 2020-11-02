View this post on Instagram

We will be offering FREE 8 oz drip coffees tomorrow at all of our locations, just flash your “I Voted” sticker (or other comparable proof, voting is pretty different this year!) and 8 oz of delicious El Templo will be all yours☕️ . Newbold, Rittenhouse, and Graduate Hospital : 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Germantown : 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. . . . . . . #ultimo #ultimocoffee #ultimocoffeegermantown #philadelphia #election #election2020 #vote #vote2020 #philadelphiavotes