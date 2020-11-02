Whether you need a (free!) coffee to warm you up after voting, a (half-priced!) margarita to ease the stress of a tight race, or a (discounted) pizza to feed your family after long lines at your polling location, these are the food and drink deals you can score on Election Day (Nov. 3) in Philadelphia.
- Stuck in a long line waiting to vote? This nonpartisan nonprofit wants to help you make the best of it by sending you — and every voter around you — free pizza. All you have to do is report a long line through Pizza Polls' submission form. It’ll ask you for a delivery address, a photo or link to a social media post to verify the line, your phone number, and an estimate of the line’s wait time. (Most deliveries take at least 90 minutes). Once volunteers verify the line, pizza (or snacks) will be heading your way. The food is free for everyone, including voters, their kids, polling staff, and anyone else hungry for a slice. Locations vary, polls.pizza
- Take home a free eight-ounce coffee from Ultimo after flashing your “I Voted” sticker (or any other form of proof that you voted). All locations are participating from open to close. 1900 S. 15th St. (Newbold), 238 S. 20 St. (Rittenhouse), 2149 Catherine St. (Graduate Hospital), 5901 Wayne Ave. (Germantown), ultimocoffee.com
- Buena Onda is offering $3 taco specials all day long (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), along with $3 select draft beers, $3 red or white sangria, and half-priced margaritas. 1901 Callowhill St., buenaondatacos.com
- Give your mind an Election Day break with a multi-course meal at any of these four Center City spots, offering five courses for $50, available for delivery, pickup, and eat-in. Check each restaurant’s website for menu details. 110 S. 13th St. (Barbuzzo), 13th and Locust Sts. (Bud & Marilyn’s), 1234 Locust St. (Little Nonna’s), 106 S. 13th St. (Lolita) barbuzzo.com, budandmarilyns.com, littlenonnas.com, lolitaphilly.com
- Simply say “Happy Election Day” when you dine at Amada Tuesday evening, and you’ll get your choice of free patatas bravas or croquettes. The Old City spot is also serving up other Election Day specials from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ask your server for details. 219 Chestnut St., philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com
- Swing by Village Whiskey for buck-a-shuck oysters, $3 deviled eggs, $4 popcorn shrimp, $6 pulled pork sliders, and other Election Day specials from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour drink prices ($4 select beers, $5 house wines, and $7 select cocktails) run all night. 118 S. 20th St., philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com
- Release Election Day stress with a $50 taco feast, available at all three Pistola’s locations for eat-in, pickup, and delivery*. The spread includes eight hard shell kobe beef tacos, wings, guacamole and salsa, chips, and a growler of beer. *Beer is included with pick-up only. Caviar doesn’t deliver beer. 263 S 15th St. (Jose Pistola’s), 19 W. Girard Ave. (Sancho Pistola’s), 1934 E. Passyunk Ave. (Pistolas Del Sur), josepistolas.com, sanchopistolas.com, pistoladelsur.com
- Enjoy half-priced drafts, $3 mixed drinks, $5 wines, and $6 snacks at this Center City bar on Tuesday. 224 S 15th St., gooddogbar.com
- Wash down Election Night with The Olde Glory Sour, featuring Wild Turkey 101 Rye Whiskey. The cocktail’s on special for $5 from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. 125 Walnut St., theoldebar.com
- Swing by SliCE before or after hitting the polls for pizza deals, including a $10 small pie with one topping and a drink, and a $15 large pie with one topping and a two-liter bottle of soda. And if you’re lucky, you might score a free slice while waiting in line to vote. SliCE plans to hand-deliver pizza to six different polling places with long lines. Locations haven’t been announced but will be within 1.5 miles of SliCE’s Fishtown and Italian Market locations. 1180 South 10th St. (Italian Market), 431 East Girard Ave. (Fishtown), slicelife.com