The election is a week away, and we’re here to help. Here is some information to make things easier. Make a plan, and follow all of our election coverage at inquirer.com/election.
Everything you need to know about voting by mail and in-person is right here in our voter guide here. Jonathan Lai answers questions about checking your ballot’s status, making sure you’re registered, whether you need ID, and more.
Go vote, and be prepared! Enter your address in our ballot guide to find your district, polling location and who exactly will be on your ballot. We also have websites for all the candidates, if you need to do a little more research before you feel ready to vote.
It has been a year of intense conversations about a lot of topics, and this week won’t be any different. If you have a friend or family member who isn’t planning to vote, Elizabeth Wellington have some useful suggestions to help you figure out why and how you can talk to them.
If you’re still waiting for your ballot to arrive, don’t panic. You can check to see the status of your ballot, drop if off if it does turn up, and, if all else fails, you can still vote in person to make sure you vote is counted. Jonathan Lai details everything you need to know.
Yes.
There are some risks, but there are lots of ways to make it safer. Grace Dickinson lays out 10 tips for staying safe while you vote, including going prepared, leaving kids at home (when possible), and leaving as soon as you are done voting.
If you’re registered, you have the right to cast a ballot. If you experience any intimidation while you try to vote, Elizabeth Wellington has some advice about what to do about it, and what numbers you can call if you need help.
What will we know? What won’t we? Jonathan Lai has broken down what you can expect on election day, why, and when experts think we’ll have answers.