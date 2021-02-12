What are heirloom plants?

If you’re looking to sow a garden rich in history, a good place to start is with heirlooms. Heirlooms are plants whose seeds have been passed down from generation to generation, evolved by natural or human selection over time. Most people consider heirlooms to be at least 50 years old, although the exact number is subject to debate.

All heirlooms are open-pollinated, which means unlike hybrid plants, seeds collected from one year will produce plants with similar characteristics the next year. “That’s part of the appeal — you can continue these things and they become part of your family’s tradition,” says Weaver. “People are proud to grow Grandma’s squash.”