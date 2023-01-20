Headed to the Red Rum Theater? Here’s what to know about Philly’s new murder mystery theater

There’s a fictitious killer loose on the streets of Philadelphia. It’s up to you to suss out the murderer from a crowded field of suspects, pin down the murder weapon, and save the city. Are you up for the task?

It all takes place in the Curtis building near Washington Square park, where the friends from The Golden Girls host a party.

You’re invited to put your sleuthing skills to the test at Philly’s first venue dedicated to murder mysteries. Red Rūm is operated by Without a Cue Productions, a nomadic theater company that’s been running for 20 years. It had its soft opening Jan. 17 in honor of the late Betty White, aka Rose of The Golden Girls, who would have turned 100 last year.

“This has been a long time coming and it feels like an honor and a dream,” said Monica Fotusky,who has been with the company for about five years.

The venue is located where the former Cooperage bar was housed on the 7th Street entrance of the Curtis building. The action happens on stage, around the dozens of cocktail tables and chairs, as actors interact with the audience.

The Golden Girls mystery will run until Jan. 29 at the company’s new home base. Other shows like Sherlock Holmes in The Big Dog of the Baskerton and Phriends are running in other locations around Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

During this hour-and-a-half performance, Without a Cue’s Sophia, Blanch, Rose, and Dorothy mingle with you and your friends, singing along to Cynthia Fee’s version of Thank You for Being a Friend. They banter and discuss the murder as you sip on character-themed cocktails, gather clues, and try to find out who the killer is. There is a prize.

To help you prepare for all the sleuthing, here are five things to know about the Red Rūm experience.

Come with your “Rocky Horror” hat on

Be prepared for improvised interactions. Much like the classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the actors break the fourth wall and engage with the audience. “You, the audience, can add parts to scenes that weren’t there the night before, sometimes even redirecting the show,” actor Ricky Franco explained.

Be sure to download the app

At your seat, you’ll find a popsicle stick with the cutout of a character and a QR code for your pre-show scavenger hunt. When you download the Eventzee app, you’ll be able to scan the code for challenges to earn points throughout the night. Take a photo with Dorothy or get a mugshot at the height marker wall for extra points and clues. The app helps you narrow down your sleuthing and find the murderer.

Don’t sleep on the cocktails

You’ll find killer cocktails by Pops McCann Whiskey at the bar. Start with the St. Olaf Slammer, a vodka and iced tea drink. Then try the Shady Pines, Ma, a citrus bourbon sipper for the finale. Sip on The Sicilian Secret (another vodka concoction with basil, lemon, honey, and orange liqueur) as Sophia tells you about her time in Sicily. If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic cocktail, just ask the bartenders and they’ll create one for you.

Embrace the pop culture

Without a Cue Production shows are based on popular TV shows and personalities like The Golden Girls and Friends. Attend the show you’re familiar with to get the most of your night. Don’t worry if you don’t get all the references, the characters will guide you with helpful hints and clues.

Remember, teamwork makes the dream work

Fotusky encourages you to work with other audience members to solve the mystery. Whether you’ve come with a group of friends or solo, the show is a perfect opportunity to meet new people and use your detective skills together.

“I always say it’s a lot of fun for a double date night, birthday parties, girls night out,” she said. “It really helps to have your own ensemble around — it should be a shared experience.”

Red Rūm

Buy tickets online at redrum.live/shows.

📍 601 Walnut St., 📞 267-994-1056, 🌐 redrum.live