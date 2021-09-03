The Made in America music festival takes over the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend, with two days of music kicking off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Lil Baby closes the show the first night and Justin Bieber is the Sunday headliner. Here’s the full schedule for the Rocky, Liberty and Tidal stages.

Keep an eye on the Made In America app to see if there are any changes to the schedule as a result of travel complications due to the remnants of Ida.

» READ MORE: 2021 Made in Philly festival guide: Everything you need to know

DAY 1: Saturday, September 04

Rocky Stage

Liberty Stage

TIDAL Stage

» READ MORE: The best post-Made in America bars after the music ends

DAY 2: Sunday, September 05

Rocky Stage

Liberty Stage

TIDAL Stage

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here