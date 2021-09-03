The Made in America music festival takes over the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend, with two days of music kicking off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Lil Baby closes the show the first night and Justin Bieber is the Sunday headliner. Here’s the full schedule for the Rocky, Liberty and Tidal stages.
Keep an eye on the Made In America app to see if there are any changes to the schedule as a result of travel complications due to the remnants of Ida.
DAY 1: Saturday, September 04
Rocky Stage
Latto, 3-3:30 p.m.
Coi Leray, 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Baby Keem, 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Megan Thee Stallion, 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m.
Lil Baby, 9:45-11:15 p.m.
Liberty Stage
Morray, 2:30-3 p.m.
Griselda, 3:30-4:15 p.m.
A$AP Ferg, 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Young Thug, 6:15-7:15 p.m.
Kehlani, 8:45-9:45 p.m.
TIDAL Stage
Destin Conrad, 2-2:30 p.m.
Maeta, 2:45-3:45 p.m.
Duke Deuce, 3:30-4 p.m.
Pi’erre Bourne, 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Kaash Paige, 5-5:30 p.m.
Fivio Foreign, 5:45-6:15 p.m.
Bia, 6:30-7 p.m.
DAY 2: Sunday, September 05
Rocky Stage
Freddie Gibbs, 3-3:30 p.m.
Tinashe, 4:15-5 p.m.
Bobby Shmurda, 5:45-6 p.m.
Roddy Ricch, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Justin Bieber, 9:15-10:45 p.m.
Liberty Stage
EST Gee, 2:30-3 p.m.
42 Dugg, 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Lil Durk, 5- 5:45 p.m.
Moneybagg Yo, 6:30-7 p.m.
Doja Cat, 8:30-9:15 p.m.
TIDAL Stage
26 AR, 2-2:30 p.m.
Capella Grey, 2:45-3:15 p.m.
Cazzu, 3:30-4 p.m.
Mozzy, 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Mariah the Scientist, 5-5:30 p.m.
Foushee, 5:45-6:15 p.m.
Lloyd Banks, 6:30-7 p.m.
