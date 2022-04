Recreational marijuana sales begin at 13 dispensaries in New Jersey on Thursday, a long-awaited development for many cannabis consumers.

Of the 13 locations, six of them are in South Jersey, with some just a short drive from Philadelphia.

Click through the map below to find the closest dispensary to you. We will update the map in the coming weeks and months as more shops start selling adult-use marijuana.