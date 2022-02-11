Hi there! Happy 60-degree Friday.

We’re sending a special edition of the Things to Do newsletter to help you gear up for the Super Bowl on Sunday ... even though the Eagles aren’t playing (sigh, maybe next year).

Your weekend to-do list: Order up. There are many, many places where you can order a great Super Bowl meal whether you’re hosting, need something to bring to a party, or are just staying home. Below, find all of the party food you could possibly need for this Sunday’s game: hoagie trays, tomato pie, pre-made cheeseboards, wings, and more. 🏈 🍕🍗🍺

On my personal to-do list: I need to place a Super Bowl food order ASAP. I’m heading to a friend’s house and run the risk of showing up empty-handed.

— Jillian Wilson

Where to order hoagies

Is it really even Super Bowl Sunday without a hoagie tray? Luckily, it doesn’t take much searching to find a solid hoagie in Philly: corner stores, buzzy bars and standby delis have been serving the goods for generations.

Looking for some hoagies to order for Sunday? Here’s our guide to the best hoagies in Philly.

Where to order tomato pie

Tomato pie: It’s delicious, it’s good whether it’s served room temp or cold, and is the centerpiece food for a game day celebration. Whether you prefer a saucy tomato pie, one topped with some dried oregano, or a pie that’s drizzled with olive oil, we have the tomato pie for you.

See here for the best tomato pie in Philly.

Where to order pizza

Whether you’re heading to a party, hosting a Super Bowl gathering, or staying home to watch the game, a cheesy, saucy pizza that’s loaded with toppings is a welcome addition to any spread. In Philly, you can order up Detroit-style pies, Neapolitan-style pizzas, thin-crust pizzas, and more.

Here’s the best pizza to order in Philadelphia.

Where to order barbecue

BBQ ribs, wings, and all of the fixings (mac and cheese! baked beans!) can all be part of your Super Bowl extravaganza as many local barbecue specialists offer their smoked meats in bulk form for the big game.

From New Jersey to Philly, here’s the best barbecue to eat in the area.

Where to order party trays

If you’re having or going to party, you’re going to need a serious food spread.

The Philly area has lots of choices for trays, platters, and à la carte items. From traditional Italian fare and charcuterie to truly delicious Indian, Middle Eastern, and Japanese party food, we’re spoiled for options.

Here are 15 places to get party trays in the Philly area.

Where to order wings

Wings are a quintessential Super Bowl food, and there are lots of places in the Philly area where you can order great wings to enjoy at home.

In our guide, you’ll find Buffalo wings, Korean-fried chicken wings, classic wings, black garlic wings, and more. Here’s where to find the best wings in Philly.

If the Super Bowl isn’t your thing...

If you’re more of a Puppy Bowl person (the adorable pre-Super Bowl TV event that’s slated to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday), there’s a Puppy Bowl watch party happening in South Philly. Here are the details.

🐶 Puppy Bowl Watch Party at Devil’s Den. Come cheer on your favorite four-legged athlete and support Morris Animal Shelter at this Puppy Bowl watch party. Beers from SweetWater Brewing Company and Left Hand Brewing will be available, along with a special themed menu. (Feb. 13, 2 p.m., 1148 S. 11th St., morrisanimalrefuge.org)

’Til next time

Thanks for spending some extra time with me this week. I hope you fill up on lots of delicious food this Sunday (heck, and Saturday, too). We’ll be back on Thursday with our regularly scheduled Things to Do newsletter.