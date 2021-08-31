Pennsylvania is home to some great craft beer, wine makers, and distilleries. But one area that often gets overlooked: Hard cider.

“When I think of the top 10 cider states, Pennsylvania is pretty up there,” say Michelle McGrath, executive director of the Oregon-based American Cider Association (ACA). “There’s a lot of amazing apples being grown in Pennsylvania. And it is lending itself to some amazing artisan cider.”

In fact, Pennsylvania is the fourth largest apple-producing state in the country, according to a 2020 report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. And we produce thousands of gallons of cider a year — though it’s not clear how many cideries we actually have because both breweries and wineries can make it.

» READ MORE: Craft breweries in Pennsylvania worth a day trip.

For the past few years, cider has been having something of a moment, with a culture that’s grown well beyond the gluten-free trend that sparked a rise in popularity in the early 2010s.

So, where you can you go in the region to get a good glass? Here is what you need to know:

Different types of cider

At its most basic definition, cider is just fermented apple juice, but it can range from bone dry to sweet, low to high alcohol content, funky and pungent to crisp and clean, still to sparkling, and everything in between.

“[People] still frequently see cider as this one thing — one-dimensional, sweet, syrupy,” says Amy Hartranft, director of Philly Cider Week and general manager of Prohibition Taproom. “Which is unfortunate, because just like wine, cider is a great many things.”

There are also co-ferments, including cider-wine (vinous cider), cider-beer (graf), and cider-mead (cyser), which have become more popular in recent years, and widened the range of what you can try.

The ACA delineates five kinds of cider: — cider (made only with apples), perry (made from pears), fruit cider (made with apples and other fruit), botanical cider (made with apples and other plants, such as hops, hibiscus, or spices), and dessert cider (such as ice cider, pommeau, and apple brandy).

Another way of classifying cider: modern cider and heirloom cider.

Modern ciders are more akin to beer because they can be produced year-round, says Emily Kovach, editor of Cider Culture and partner at the Lunar Inn and Tinys Bottle Shop in Port Richmond. They can include other ingredients, such as fruit, hops, herbs, or spices. But, in general, they are made with culinary or “dessert” apples, like the kind you’d find at the grocery store.

Heirloom ciders are more like wine, and are made with apples exclusively — specifically cider apples, which are seeing a resurgence as cider becomes more popular. Cider apples aren’t necessarily great for eating, but can produce complex, flavorful ciders thanks to their relatively high amounts of tannins and acid. Sometimes, these ciders are made only during harvest season, when apples are at their ripest, and have vintages like wine.

» READ MORE: 10 wineries near Philly that are worth a day trip.

One approach isn’t necessarily better than the other, Kovach says. “The apple can really be this canvas to paint with other flavors on, or it can be its own beautiful painting — and that’s really all about what the cidermaker wants to be,” she says.

And there is an added benefit: increased interest in cider is creating a reason for producers to grow apple varieties that haven’t been widely commercially cultivated because they aren’t considered good for eating. Which means greater botanical diversity.

Really, finding what kind of cider you like is easy: Drink more of it. “It’s hard work, but somebody has to do it,” says Jason Harris, co-owner of Montgomery County winery and cidery Stone & Key Cellars.

Where to get great local cider near Philly

Pennsylvania has plenty of great places to get cider, both in Philly and close by. Here are a few great options:

From their bar in Bella Vista, owners Risa and Kerry McKenzie serve fresh, dry and off-dry ciders they make with apples from Pennsylvania orchards, such as Weaver’s Orchard in Morgantown. Start simple with The Standard (made with a blend of seasonal, local apples), get botanical with their Hail to the Hop (a dry-hopped cider featuring Citra hops), or go fruity with Goldberry (a cider fermented with strawberries and finished with lemon). McKenzie is also board secretary for the Pennsylvania Cider Guild.

📍613 S. 7th St., 📞 267-639-4334, 🌐 haleandtrue.com

Original XIII’s line of Sir Charles Ciders comes to us from their Olde Kensington taproom, where the offerings range from classic, semi-dry styles and semi-sweet fruited ciders, to high-ABV apple wines and cysers. Their Curmudgeon cider, for example, is an apple wine fermented with brown sugar, then aged a full year in white oak barrels to produce a cider that’s 14.4%-alcohol.

📍1526 N. American St., 📞 215-765-7000, 🌐 original-13.com

» READ MORE: 15 distilleries in and near Philadelphia, whether your taste is for whiskey, rum, vodka, or moonshine.

This spot is the newest kid on the cider block in Philly, having officially opened their Germantown taproom in late 2020. Working with Pennsylvania fruit farms like Solebury Orchards, Young American ferments fresh-pressed, local apple juice to small-batch dry ciders. Fruit ciders are the focus, including tart cherries, raspberries, and blood oranges, as well as hopped and traditional ciders.

📍6350 Germantown Ave., 📞 215-406-5307, 🌐 youngamericancider.com

Stone & Key makes a mighty range of ciders, primarily made from Solebury Orchards apples, that can appeal to a variety of tastes. Cherry Pie (cider made with tart cherries) and Pineapple X-Press (cider infused with pineapple) are. But seasoned cider lovers may want to try their extremely dry, white wine barrel-aged Golden Russet varietal. Plus, a new tasting room in Ambler just opened earlier this summer.

📍57 E. Butler Ave., Ambler and 435 Doylestown Rd., Montgomeryville, 📞 215-855-4567, 🌐 stoneandkeycellars.com

There’s no taproom location to get this Chester County-based cidery’s sophisticated (but still affordable) offerings, all of which are made from fruit from local orchards. But you can find them at a variety of local farmers markets, bottle shops, and bars and restaurants — or you can schedule a pickup from their spot in Downingtown. Here, it’s all about single varietals, still ciders, barrel-aged options, funkier mixed-culture fermentations, and annual vintages, so they’re a good place to go for more unique and complex ciders.

🌐 dresslerestate.com

This working Bucks County farm started making their own cider in 2018 after 35 years in the farming business, and they only use the fruit they grow to make it. Primarily made from Comfort, Goldrush, and Stayman apples, Manoff’s dry, sparkling ciders come in about a dozen varieties, including barrel-aged single varietals, hopped and fruited styles, plus at least one cyser.

📍3157 Comfort Rd., New Hope, 📞 267-293-0814, 🌐 manoffmarketgardens.com/cidery

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania’s weird liquor laws, explained.

These folks have been in the tree fruit and berry-growing game since the 1940s, and the cider business since 2009. All of their cider is made from apples grown in their orchard, including dessert, heirloom, and cider apples. Check out their Everyday line for a range of easy-drinking, approachable ciders, or go for their Estate ciders for the wild fermented, single varietal, barrel-aged and more complex offerings.

📍501 S. Reading Ave., Boyertown, 📞 610-367-6200, 🌐 freconfarms.com

At it since 2016, this Chester County cidery focuses on British-style ciders made with a variety of heirloom apples from their very own family-run orchard. Operating out of a restored former dairy barn, the focus here is crisp, dry, refreshing, and balanced ciders, with single varietals of classic cider apples, including Roxbury Russet, Enterprise, Gold Rush, and Ashmead’s Kernel.

📍959 Chesterville Rd., Lewisville and 1664 W. Doe Run Rd., Kennett Square (inside Hood’s BBQ), 📞 484-441-3344, 🌐 oldstonecider.com

Nestled at the northern foot of Blue Mountain in Schuylkill County is one of Pennsylvania’s newest cideries, which opened up in May this year — and they’re already off to a good start. Made using all Pennsylvania apples, Cellar Beast’s current offerings range from spontaneous (or wild) fermented (like their Seafoam, which is fermented with kiwi and then dry-hopped with Huell Melon hops) and botanical (such as their Greenflower, which has hibiscus and basil) to still and simple (like their Ordinaire).

📍139 Ash Cir., Andreas, 📞 484-613-2136, 🌐 cellarbeastwine.com

Wyndridge Farm’s Wyndridge Cider Co. makes 16 varieties of cider, all from local apples. Their year-round offerings are mostly fruit-infused (think black cherry, orange, and cranberry) and approachable, and there’s also dry-hopped and bourbon barrel-aged varieties, too. But for something a little more unusual, they also make Farm Exclusives — like Vitis, which has Gold Rush, Stayman, and Jonagold apples fermenting on Chambourcin grape skins for a cider/wine hybrid.

📍885 S. Pleasant Ave., Dallastown and 398 Harrisburg Ave., Ste. 100, Lancaster, 🌐 wyndridge.com

Set in the state “apple basket” of Adams County, Ploughman makes a wide variety of cider from American heirloom apples grown on their family-owned Three Springs Fruit Farm. And since launching 2016, they’ve become a cider lover’s favorite, thanks to their line of ciders that run the gamut from classic single varietals and spontaneous ferments, to off-the-wall options like the cucumber-infused Wodwo and Malaysian spice-centric Muhibbah, developed in collaboration with chef Ange Branca and cheesemaker Jamie Png, and which includes makrut lime leaves, star anise, cumin and coriander.

📍14 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg, 📞 717-420-2582, 🌐 ploughmancider.com

Also located in Adams County, Big Hill’s ciders are made entirely from apples grown at their own orchards, where they grow classic cider-making apples like Kingston Blacks and several varieties of crabapples. There’s no one focus, with modern, traditional, and wild fermented ciders all on offer, and choices ranging from fruited (Farmhouse Cherry) and dry-hopped (Little Round Hop), to single varietal (Golden Russet) and barrel-aged (Manchurian).

📍338 Georgetown Rd., Gardners, 📞 717-677-0250, 🌐 bighillcider.com

Expert sources:

Risa McKenzie , Pennsylvania Cider Guild board secretary and co-owner of Hale & True.

Michelle McGrath , executive director of the American Cider Association.

Emily Kovach , editor of Cider Culture and co-owner of the Lunar Inn and Tinys Bottle Shop.

Amy Hartranft , director of Philly Cider Week and general manager at Prohibition Taproom.

Jason Harris, co-owner of Stone & Key Cellars and Keystone Homebrew Supply.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here.