How to get a mail ballot to vote in the 2023 election in Philadelphia

Whether you’re stuck at work, out of town, or just busy with life, there are plenty of reasons why it’s hard to get to the polls on Election Day. After all, to vote in person, you only have five hours outside of a regular work schedule to cast your vote.

With a mail-in ballot, you can entirely remove that stress from the situation. Instead, you’ll request a ballot from the County Board of Elections (also called the City Commissioners), fill it out on your own time, and return the completed mail-in ballot before the end of Election Day.

It’s a simple process that allows you to apply for the ballot and submit a completed one with more flexibility. If you’re not registered to vote, you should do so before the May 1 deadline. Here’s how to register to vote.

Follow these steps to receive and submit a mail-in ballot, and you can relax knowing you have already cast your vote ahead of Election Day.

When is election day?

May 16. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

How to get a mail-in ballot?

You can request a mail-in ballot online, by mail, or in person. Once your application has been processed, you will receive your mail-in ballot via USPS. The County Board of Elections will start sending out mail-in ballots once the final ballot and candidates are approved, which should happen later in March as the final deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election is March 22.

Once the ballots are ready to be mailed out, and your application is processed, the County Board of Elections will put it in the mail within 48 hours.

Online

You can only use the online application if you have a PennDOT ID number that comes printed on your state driver’s license or state ID. If you don’t have a state ID, you can use the last four digits of your Social Security Number along with an uploaded signature.

Mail

Download, print, and fill out the paper mail-in ballot application. Find your county board of election’s mailing address on the third page of the application and mail the completed form to them. For Philly voters, send your completed application to: County Board of Elections, City Hall Room 142, 1400 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19107

In-person

Find your local county board of elections office online and visit them in person to pick up a mail-in ballot application. You can complete and submit the application right then and there. For Philly voters: Visit City Hall Room 142 at 1400 JFK Blvd., open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When is the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot?

May 9 at 5 p.m. The County Board of Elections office must physically receive the mail-in ballot application by then. If you’re cutting it close to the deadline, you should personally hand-deliver your mail-in ballot application at the county election office at City Hall Room 142 at 1400 JFK Blvd. (open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Otherwise, your application might be received late, and you won’t be able to vote by mail.

Deadline for submitting a mail-in ballot

May 16 at 8 p.m. The mail-in ballot needs to be physically received by the County Board of Elections office or inside an official ballot drop-box by that time. Again, if you’re cutting it close to the deadline, personally hand-delivering your mail-in ballot at the county election office at City Hall Room 142 at 1400 JFK Blvd, is the best option. (They’ll be open til 8 p.m. on Election Day to receive your ballot).

If you use a drop-box, ensure your ballot is inside it before 8 p.m. when they lock them up.

Mail-in ballots can’t be submitted at polling locations. It has to be returned to the County Board of Elections office or an official ballot drop-box. Additionally, if you send your mail-in ballot through the mail and the election office receives your ballot after the deadline — your vote won’t count — even if the ballot was mailed and postmarked before the deadline.

What to do if you don’t receive your mail-in ballot?

If you haven’t received your mail-in ballot, you should call 215-686-VOTE or visit Room 142 in City Hall to request a replacement ballot.

Where can I drop off my mail-in ballot?

You can either return your completed ballot at the County Board of Elections office in City Hall Room 142 at 1400 JFK Blvd. or at one of the several official ballot drop-boxes across the city. Here’s a full list of drop-box locations.