At the end of July, several Philadelphia-area restaurants announced they’ll require proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

Since then, local performance venues have followed suit and announced proof of vaccination requirements for entry to the venue, or access to certain shows.

These are the venues in the Philly area that require proof of vaccination. Note that certain bands will require proof of vaccination regardless of the venue, so be sure to check with performance spaces before heading out for a show. This list will be updated.

What you need to know about the policies

You can buy tickets online, however, to attend the show, everyone in your party should have proof of vaccination.

You do not need the physical card; showing a photo on your phone is acceptable in most places.

In many cases, if you cannot provide proof of vaccination, you can get a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show.

In order to be fully vaccinated, you have to have received your final dose at least two weeks ago.

If you haven’t already, make a plan to get vaccinated. There are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. The shot is free for everyone. Find yours at phila.gov.

Philadelphia-area music venues that require proof of vaccination

📍2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, Del., 🌐 ardenconcerts.com, 🛑 proof of vaccination required beginning Sept. 22

📍990 Filbert St., 🌐 citywinery.com, 🛑 proof of vaccination required or negative COVID test within 72-hours for indoor shows and dining

Philadelphia-area music venues that require proof of vaccination at musicians’ discretion

📍23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 🌐 ardmoremusichall.com, 🛑 proof of vaccination at musicians’ discretion, check website for individual show details

📍1201 Frankford Ave., 🌐 johnny-brendas.square.site, 🛑 proof of vaccination at musicians’ discretion, check website for individual show details

