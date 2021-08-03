As cases go back up in Philadelphia because of the delta variant, some restaurants are taking steps to keep everyone safe by requiring proof of vaccination.

These are the restaurants in the Philly area that require proof of vaccination. This list will be updated.

What you need to know about the new restaurant policies:

You can make a reservation online, however, to be seated, everyone in your party will have to show proof that they have been vaccinated.

You do not need the physical card; showing a photo on your phone is acceptable in most places.

In many cases, if you cannot provide proof of vaccination, you can still dine outdoors if there is space available, or get takeout.

In order to be fully vaccinated, you have to have received your final dose at least two weeks ago.

If you haven’t already, make a plan to get vaccinated. There are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. The shot is free for everyone. Find yours at phila.gov.

Philadelphia-area restaurants that require proof of vaccination

📍1 West Ave., Wayne, 🌐 cornerstonewayne.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🌐 irwinsupstairs.com, ☑️ reservations required, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining

📍1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 levirtu.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍2113 E. York St., 🌐 marthakensington.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

