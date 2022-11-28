When frigid temps hit Philadelphia, there are few things better than shaking off the cold at your favorite local restaurant with a good drink and belly-warming snack. Especially when that restaurant or bar has a fireplace or fire pit, too.

And here in the Philly area, there’s a ton of great local eateries and watering holes where you can warm up hearthside indoors, or keep the cold at bay by the fire pit outdoors. Which is great news, because there’s nothing like a crackling fire to breathe some life back into you as the winter chill sets in.

So, here are nearly two dozen bars and restaurants in Philly where you can relax with food and drink fireside.

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

🔥 outdoors

If you want your fire al fresco, Assembly has transformed itself into the ski lodge-inspired Alpine Heights at Assembly through February. Set atop the Logan Hotel, this spot affords a bird’s-eye view of the city alongside several cozy outdoor fire pits, plus hot cocktails like dark rums and ginger, honey mezcals, as well as local winter beers from the likes of Victory and Tröegs.

📍 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 215-783-4171, 📷 @AssemblyPHL, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com

🔥 indoors

Grab a glass of natural wine, some coffee, or a small plate of locally focused food to enjoy in front of Bloomsday’s modern, double-sided gas fireplace. Our pick, though, is to enjoy it from the lounge side near the front window — it just feels cozier that way. Still chilly? Warm up with a Dutch Malt whiskey or Cognac ‘Vieille Reserve’. If you’re visiting during happy hour, order an old fashioned for $9 or any of the craft beers and ciders for $5. .

📍 414 S. Second St., 📞 267-319-8018, 📷 @BloomsdayCafe, 🌐 bloomsdaycafe.com

🔥 outdoors

The folks that brought us Suraya are behind this sleek, contemporary Mexican restaurant in Center City, which features an indoor-outdoor dining room complete with heat lamps and an equally sleek, modern fire pit. Hungry? Good. Their menu, which won praise from Craig LaBan, features fare like carnitas and chicken adobado tacos, brisket quesadillas , and birria.

📍 1830 Ludlow St., 📞 267-930-5600, 📷 @CondesaPhilly, 🌐 condesaphilly.com

🔥 indoors

Stephen Starr’s Rittenhouse spot evokes the feeling of sitting down for a pint or a plate at a fine British pub, complete with a good old-fashioned brick fireplace to warm your bones during Philly’s frigid winters. To complete the experience, settle down by the fire with a glass of cask ale, served at the cellar’s natural temperature, just as it’s been done at real British public houses for hundreds of years.

📍 124 S. 18th St., 📞 215-558-2500, 📷 @TheDandelionPub, 🌐 thedandelionpub.com

🔥 indoors

This funky yet comfortably low-key Center City bar is a great spot to thaw out during your next winter outing — all you have to do is head upstairs. There, you’ll find a cozy little fireplace in the back that’s best paired with a cold beer and a burger or sandwich, or some nachos and spicy dry rub wings.

📍 1907 Chestnut St., 📞 215-751-0707, 📷 @DevilsAlley215, 🌐 devilsalleybarandgrill.com

🔥 outdoors

Several wood-burning fire pits dot this Fishtown beer hall’s outdoor area, giving it immaculate al fresco winter drinking and dining vibes — especially when paired with a mulled wine or hot apple cider with honey bourbon or cinnamon schnapps. And if you want a real campfire experience, there’s even a make-your-own s’more kit available for $4 (plus a variety of German sausages, sides, and appetizers if you want something savory).

📍 1210 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-634-3338, 📷 @FrankfordHall, 🌐 frankfordhall.com

🔥 indoors

With hundreds of beers available for sipping, this bar and restaurant is a South Philly beer lover’s paradise. But if you want to warm up, head to the homey, ski lodge-like nook near the dining area to lounge by the super-toasty fireplace. And if you want to take a little warmth home with you, you’re in luck: Hawthorne’s doubles as a bottle shop (complete with natural wines), too.

📍 738 S. 11th St., 📞 215-627-3012, 📷 @HawthornesBeerCafe, 🌐 hawthornecafe.com

🔥 indoors and outdoors

In Mount Airy, chef-owner David Jansen cooks up elevated contemporary American fare in the historic Cresheim Cottage, which dates to the 1700s. Beyond offerings like citrus-forward oysters rockefeller and braised short ribs with honey glazed brussels sprouts, you’ll also find a pleasantly toasty gas fireplace in the dining room, and a fire pit to warm you up if you’re dining outdoors.

📍 7402 Germantown Ave., 📞 267-335-5041, 📷 @JansenMtAiry, 🌐 jansenmtairy.com

🔥 outdoors

This Chestnut Hill farmers market is home to vendors like Chestnut Hill Brewing Co., Southern Flames BBQ, and other spots — all of which you can enjoy indoors or outdoors at the food hall. If you choose to bring your drinks or meal outdoors, don’t miss the market’s eponymous “Fareway” area, which features a gas fire pit surrounded by funky, colorful wingback-style chairs.

📍 8221 Germantown Ave., 📞 570-726-7030, 📷 @MarketAtTheFareway, 🌐 marketatthefareway.com

🔥 indoors

It doesn’t get much warmer than hearthside at Martha, where a wood-burning fireplace sits just feet from the bar. Pair that with one of their hoagies, a veggie or cheese board, some snacks like the olives with grapefruit and rosemary butter, and maybe a sour beer, glass of natural wine, or a fancy cocktail (or two), and you’re golden.

📍 2113 E. York St., 📞 215-867-8881, 📷 @MarthaKensington, 🌐 marthakensington.com

🔥 indoors

A neighborhood favorite in Fairmount for more than two decades, McCrossen’s Tavern serves up cold beer and hot food (like French onion soup and roast pork sandwiches) in its casual, unpretentious setting. Plus, you can enjoy your meal with a view of their classic, toasty fireplace situated in the dining room just near the bar.

📍 529 N. 20th St., 📞 215-854-0923, 📷 @McCrossensTav, 🌐 mccrossens.com

🔥 indoors

If walls could talk, McGillin’s — the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia — could tell you of a time when its fireplace was used more out of necessity than just ambiance. Either way, today, this bar’s hearth provides plenty of warmth and atmosphere when the weather is frosty, especially when enjoyed alongside one of their winter cocktails and house specialties like shepherd’s pie or fish and chips.

📍 1310 Drury St., 📞 215-735-5562, 📷 @McGillinsOldeAleHouse, 🌐 mcgillins.com

🔥 indoors

Billed as the city’s “premiere Irish pub,” this Old City eatery from publicans (and Ireland natives) Marion Ryder and Jerome Donovan have been going for more than 20 years, serving everything from Guinness casserole and shepherd’s pie to chicken curry and beer-battered bangers. And when it’s cold out, you’ll find their wood-burning fireplace roaring in a cozy space not too far from the bar.

📍 123 Chestnut St., 📞 215-733-0300, 📷 @ThePloughPhilly, 🌐 ploughstars.com

🔥 indoors

Besides an excellent, extensive draft beer list (that includes cask and nitro offerings) and a menu packed with elevated pub food (like crispy squid and elk leg sirloin), this Northern Liberties favorite also happens to have a great fireplace. Located upstairs by the second-floor bar, the fireplace is a great spot to warm up away from the crowd.

📍 901 N. Second St., 📞 215-238-0630, 📷 @StandardTap, 🌐 standardtap.com

🔥 indoors

Head to Society Hill for Twisted Tail’s Southern-inspired classics like fried chicken and shrimp and grits, 120-plus-deep whiskey menu, and regularly scheduled live music. But if a fire is what you’re after — and you are — head upstairs to the second-floor lounge to bask in the warmth of their two fireplaces, drink in hand.

📍 509 S. Second St., 📞 215-558-2471, 📷 @TwistedTailPHL, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

🔥 indoors

At it for 10 years, this vegetable-focused spot has long been considered one of the best vegan restaurants in the country. But before it was a destination for vegans and carnivores alike, it was home to Deux Cheminees (translation: two fireplaces) — and is housed in the historic Tiger Building, which (fittingly, for this list) was designed by architect Frank Furness. So, for foodies looking for a fire, this one is a can’t-miss.

📍 1221 Locust St., 📞 215-320-7500, 📷 @VedgePhiladelphia, 🌐 vedgerestaurant.com

🔥 indoors

This former whiskey blending house in Fishtown is a great spot for a winter warm-up thanks to its large, poured-concrete fireplace in the dining room — which conveniently is located under a skylight for an even more picturesque experience. Pair your fireside hang with items from their wood-fired, Italian-focused menu like their various Neapolitan pizzas (the Spicy Jawn is a favorite) for the toastiest of meals.

📍 1355 N. Front St., 📞 215-291-1355, 📷 @WmMulherinsSons, 🌐 wmmulherinssons.com

🔥 outdoors

Take the elevator up to the rooftop bar at Continental Midtown. There a fireplace roars, keeping you warm as you get cozy on the couches with a warm deep dish brownie-chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla gelato or banana créme brûlée.

📍1801 Chestnut St., 📞 215-567-1800, 📷 @continental_midtown, 🌐https://continentalmidtown.com/