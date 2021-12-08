When frigid temps officially hit Philadelphia, there are few things better than shaking off the cold at your favorite local restaurant with a good drink and belly-warming snack. Especially when that restaurant or bar as a fireplace or fire pit, too.

And here in the Philly area there’s a ton of great local eateries and watering holes where you can warm up hearthside indoors, or keep the cold at bay by the fire pit outdoors. Which is great news, because there’s nothing like a crackling fire to breathe some life back into you as the days get shorter and the temperature moves closer to zero.

So, here are nearly two dozen bars and restaurants in Philly where you can relax with food and drink fireside.

🔥 outdoors

If you want your fire al fresco, Assembly has transformed itself into the ski lodge-inspired Alpine Heights at Assembly through February. Set atop the Logan Hotel, this spot affords a bird’s eye view of the city alongside several cozy outdoor fire pits, plus hot cocktails like mulled cider with bourbon and hot chocolate with peanut butter whiskey, as well as local winter beers from the likes of Victory and Tröegs.

📍 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 215-783-4171, 📷 @AssemblyPHL, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com

🔥 indoors

Grab a glass of natural wine, some coffee, or a small plate of locally focused food to enjoy in front of Bloomsday’s modern, double-sided gas fireplace. Our pick, though, is to enjoy it from the lounge side near the front window — it just feels cozier that way. Still chilly? Warm up even more with a hot cocktail, like hot chocolate with chartreuse, or “Gucci Cider” with Bonal and Sfumato.

📍 414 S. 2nd St., 📞 267-319-8018, 📷 @BloomsdayCafe, 🌐 bloomsdaycafe.com

🔥 outdoors

The folks that brought us Suraya are behind this sleek, contemporary Mexican restaurant in Center City, which features an indoor-outdoor dining room complete with heat lamps and an equally sleek, modern fire pit. Hungry? Good. Their menu, which won praise from Craig LaBan, features fare like carnitas and lamb adobado tacos, steak with charred nopales, and huitlacoche quesadillas.

📍 1830 Ludlow St., 📞 267-930-5600, 📷 @CondesaPhilly, 🌐 condesaphilly.com

🔥 indoors

Stephen Starr’s Rittenhouse spot evokes the feeling of sitting down for a pint or a plate at a fine British pub, complete with a good old fashioned brick fireplace to warm your bones during Philly’s frigid winters. To complete the experience, settle down by the fire with a glass of cask ale, served at the cellar’s natural temperature, just as real British public houses have done for hundreds of years.

📍 124 S. 18th St., 📞 215-558-2500, 📷 @TheDandelionPub, 🌐 thedandelionpub.com

🔥 indoors

This funky yet comfortably low key Center City bar is a great spot to thaw out during your next winter outing — all you have to do is head upstairs. There, you’ll find a cozy little fireplace in the back that’s best paired with a cold beer and a burger or sandwich, or some nachos and spicy dry rub wings.

📍 1907 Chestnut St., 📞 215-751-0707, 📷 @DevilsAlley215, 🌐 devilsalleybarandgrill.com

🔥 indoors

This beer-centric, South Philly spot lights up its double-sided, wood-burning fireplace in the dining area every December. Head here for more than a dozen beers on draft — like Yards’ Long Jawn (a dark winter lager) or Tröegs’ named-for-winter IPA Blizzard of Hops — plus cocktails, a variety of citywides (a beer and a shot), and bites like duck fries and mussels.

📍 1148 S. 11th St., 📞 215-339-0855, 📷 @DevilsDenPhilly, 🌐 devilsdenphilly.com

🔥 outdoors

Several wood-burning fire pits dot this Fishtown beer hall’s outdoor area, giving it immaculate al fresco winter drinking and dining vibes — especially when paired with a mulled wine or hot apple cider with honey bourbon or cinnamon schnapps. And if you want a real campfire experience, there’s even a make your own s’more kit available for $3 (plus a variety of German sausages, sides, and appetizers if you want something savory).

📍 1210 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-634-3338, 📷 @FrankfordHall, 🌐 frankfordhall.com

🔥 indoors

With hundreds of beers available for sipping, this bar and restaurant is a South Philly beer-lover’s paradise. But if you want to warm up, head to the homey, ski lodge-like nook near the dining area to lounge by their super-toasty fireplace. And if you want to take home a little warmth with you, you’re in luck — Hawthorne’s doubles as a bottle shop (complete with natural wines), too.

📍 738 S. 11th St., 📞 215-627-3012, 📷 @HawthornesBeerCafe, 🌐 hawthornecafe.com

🔥 indoors and outdoors

Out in Mount Airy, chef-owner David Jansen cooks up elevated contemporary American fare in the historic Cresheim Cottage, which dates back to the 1700s. Beyond offerings like citrus-forward yellowtail ceviche and braised short ribs with tomato risotto, you’ll also find a pleasantly toasty gas fireplace in the dining room, and a fire pit to warm you up if you’re dining outdoors.

📍 7402 Germantown Ave., 📞 267-335-5041, 📷 @JansenMtAiry, 🌐 jansenmtairy.com

🔥 outdoors

This Chestnut Hill farmers market is home to vendors like Chestnut Hill Brewing Company, Southern Flames BBQ, and about a dozen other spots — all of which you can enjoy indoors or outdoors at the food hall. If you choose to bring your drinks or meal outdoors, don’t miss the market’s eponymous “Fareway” area, which features a gas fire pit surrounded by funky, colorful wingback-style chairs.

📍 8221 Germantown Ave., 📞 570-726-7030, 📷 @MarketAtTheFareway, 🌐 marketatthefareway.com

🔥 indoors

It doesn’t get much warmer than hearthside at Martha, where a wood-burning fireplace sits just feet from the bar. Pair that with one of their awesome hoagies, a meat or cheese board, some snacks like the gin and tonic olives, and maybe a sour beer, glass of natural wine, or a fancy cocktail (or two), and you’re golden.

📍 2113 E. York St., 📞 215-867-8881, 📷 @MarthaKensington, 🌐 marthakensington.com

🔥 indoors

A neighborhood favorite in Fairmount for more than two decades, McCrossen’s Tavern serves up cold beer and hot food (like pan-seared salmon and roast pork sandwiches) in its casual, unpretentious setting. Plus, you can enjoy your meal with a view of their classic, toasty fireplace situated in the dining room just near the bar.

📍 529 N. 20th St., 📞 215-854-0923, 📷 @McCrossensTav, 🌐 mccrossens.com

🔥 indoors

If walls could talk, McGillin’s — the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia — could tell you of a time when its fireplace was used more out of necessity than just ambiance. Either way, today, this bar’s hearth provides plenty of warmth and atmosphere when the weather’s frosty, especially when enjoyed alongside one of their winter cocktails and house specialities like shepherd’s pie or fish and chips.

📍 1310 Drury St., 📞 215-735-5562, 📷 @McGillinsOldeAleHouse, 🌐 mcgillins.com

🔥 indoors

Billed as the city’s “premiere Irish pub,” this Old City eatery from publicans (and Ireland natives) Marion Ryder and Jerome Donovan has been going more than 20 years, serving everything from Guinness casserole and shepherd’s pie to chicken curry and beer-battered bangers. And when it’s cold out, you’ll find their wood-burning fireplace roaring in a cozy space not too far from the bar.

📍 123 Chestnut St., 📞 215-733-0300, 📷 @ThePloughPhilly, 🌐 ploughstars.com

🔥 indoors

Chef Matt Buehler keeps bellies full with dishes like escargot bordelaise, foie gras terrine, and boudin noir at this Old City bistro-brasserie. And its gas fireplace, located in the back of the restaurant and topped with a classic chestnut mantel, keeps the space warm and atmospheric enough to match the similarly romantic French fare.

📍 52 S. 2nd St., 📞 267-606-6313, 📷 @RoyalBoucherie, 🌐 royalboucherie.com

🔥 indoors

Besides an always-excellent, extensive draft beer list (that includes cask and nitro offerings) and a menu packed with elevated pub food (like liver-and-onion croquettes and squash fritters), this Northern Liberties favorite also happens to have a great fireplace. Located upstairs by the second-floor bar, the fireplace is a great spot to warm up away from the crowd.

📍 901 N. 2nd St., 📞 215-238-0630, 📷 @StandardTap, 🌐 standardtap.com

🔥 outdoors

From an extensive menu packed with modern Lebanese flavors to a specialty market filled to the brim with imported pantry items, kitchenware, and cookbooks, there’s no shortage of attractions at this beloved Fishtown outpost. But in their garden, you’ll find another in the form of their blazing central fire pit (plus heat lamps for extra warmth).

📍 1528 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-302-1900, 📷 @SurayaPhilly, 🌐 surayaphilly.com

🔥 indoors

Head to Society Hill for Twisted Tail’s Southern-inspired classics like fried chicken and shrimp and grits, 120-plus-deep whiskey menu, and regularly scheduled live music. But if a fire is what you’re after — and you are — head upstairs to their second-floor lounge to bask in the warmth of their two fireplaces, drink in hand.

📍 509 S. 2nd St., 📞 215-558-2471, 📷 @TwistedTailPHL, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

🔥 indoors

At it for 10 years, this vegetable-focused spot has long been considered one of the best vegan restaurants in the country. But before it was a destination for vegans and carnivores alike, it was home to the legendary Deux Cheminees (aka “two fireplaces”) – and, in fact, is housed in the historic Tiger Building, which (fittingly, for this list) was designed by architect Frank Furness. So, for foodies looking for a fire, this one is a can’t-miss.

📍 1221 Locust St., 📞 215-320-7500, 📷 @VedgePhiladelphia, 🌐 vedgerestaurant.com

🔥 indoors

This former whiskey blending house in Fishtown is a great spot for a winter warm-up thanks to its large, poured concrete fireplace in the dining room — which conveniently is located under a skylight for an even more picturesque experience. Pair your fireside hang with items from their wood-fired, Italian-focused menu like their various Neapolitan pizzas (the Spicy Jawn is a favorite) for the toastiest of meals.

📍 1355 N. Front St., 📞 215-291-1355, 📷 @WmMulherinsSons, 🌐 wmmulherinssons.com

