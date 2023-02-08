Where to find party hoagies in Philly for Super Bowl LVII

Chowing down on an Italian roll overflowing with deli meats, cheeses, and condiments is very much a Philly thing. This city runs on hoagies.

“It’s ingrained in our culture,” said chef Matt Cahn of Middle Child. “All different cities have their version of a corner store, but a deli is like our version.”

Why not go big? The local love for this glorious sandwich comes in extra large — up to six feet, in fact.

“It’s just a little extra drama on the table,” Cahn said. “The beauty of the three-foot hoagie is that we chop them up into one-inch slices, so you get to try a lot of different hoagies at once. Grab some chips or some pickles and it’s a little smorgasbord.”

To help you have a little more fun with your Super Bowl feasting, here are some party-sized hoagies you’ll need both hands to eat.

Update: At the moment, only two-foot hoagies are available. Check back in for the six-footers.

Ask nicely and you’ll get a six-footer with any meats and cheeses your hoagie-loving heart desires — just be sure to give a couple days’ notice. Hoagies are made with Sarcone’s bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, and olive oil. Expect to pay around $100.

📍 1014 Federal St., 📞 215-462-4622, 🌐 antoniosdeliphilly.com

Update: Since publication, Middle Child has announced they’ve sold out with over 140 feet of hoagies to make for game day.

For the big game, Middle Child has got you covered with three-foot hoagies. Pre-order the Super Bowl Game Day package online for $165, which gets you a three-footer of your choice, two large bags of chips, and a mixed pickle platter. You could take on the behemoth alone, but really it’s meant to be shared with 10 to 12 friends. Pick up is between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 middlechildphilly.com

How about a two-foot hoagie or a platter to serve eight to 10 of your favorite people? Hoagies are made with lettuce, tomato, spices, and condiments to accompany your turkey, roast beef, or other meat. Trays on the catering menu come with your choice of three hoagies with all the goods on the side. Sandwiches are $15 to $18, while trays are $6 per person (10-person minimum). Get your orders in ASAP for Super Bowl.

Win a free Super Bowl party catered by the Fresh Works in Port Richmond on the shop’s Instagram page. First-place winner receives 50 wings (your choice of flavor), a hoagie tray that feeds 10 to 15 people, large bag of chips, and a two-liter of soda. Second place gets a $25 gift card. Winners will be drawn Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 thefreshworks.com

Whether it’s lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet roasted peppers, and grated Locatelli cheese, or smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, A Cut Above Deli and Catering has two-foot-long hoagies for you. Order whole-sized sandwiches for $27 to $30.

📍 3523 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, 📞 610-353-4543, 🌐 acutabovedeli.com

Preorder two-foot hoagies for $30 plus tax for Super Bowl Sunday. This Fishtown restaurant has extra-long rolls from Carangi’s Baking Company in South Philly for the big game. Call or email to place orders. Pick up is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍 1244 N. Front St., 📞 215-309-2241 🌐 libertykitchenphl.com

At Lorenzo’s Steaks, get the Hungry 18-inch Hoagies for game day. There’s the Italian with provolone, ham, Genoa salami, pepper ham, lettuce, tomato, and onions on an Italian roll. Or the turkey & cheese — Italian roll with American cheese, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and onions. The foot-and-half sandwiches are $22.95 to $23.95.

📍 216 E. Market St., West Chester, 📞 610-696-5400, 🌐 lorenzossteaks.com

Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, sweet onions, Romano cheese, and a homemade dressing that took 15 years to develop, Dattilo’s hoagie trays are made with roast pork, prosciutto, provolone, and more. Trays are $89.95 for 10 hoagies and $69.95 for seven hoagies. Order by Feb. 9.

📍 8000 Horrocks St., 📞 215-725-2020, 🌐 dattilosdeli.com/index.html